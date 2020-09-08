Technology News
loading

Redmi Smart Band With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India

Redmi Smart Band carries a price tag of Rs. 1,599.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 September 2020 12:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Smart Band With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India

Redmi Smart Band was initially launched in China in April as Redmi Band

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart Band comes in four colour options
  • The smart band comes with a 1.08-inch colour OLED display
  • Redmi Smart Band will go on sale in India starting September 9

Redmi Smart Band has been launched in India as the first wearable from the Xiaomi sub-brand. The fitness band features a colour touch display and comes with an integrated USB plug for easy charging. Just like other wearables in its segment, the Redmi Smart Band offers heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It also supports personalised watch faces as well as comes in a variety of colour options to choose from. Xiaomi initially launched the Redmi Smart Band in China in April.

Redmi Smart Band price in India, availability details

Redmi Smart Band price in India has been set at Rs. 1,599. The wearable will go on sale starting at 1pm on Wednesday, September 9 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers. It will be available in Black, Blue, Green, and Orange wristband colour options. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Smart Band initially in China in April with a price tag of CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,100).

Redmi Smart Band specifications

The Redmi Smart Band features a 1.08-inch colour OLED display, making it larger in size than the 0.95-inch AMOLED display on the Mi Band 4. The Redmi band also comes with an optical sensor that enables 24-hour heart-rate monitoring. There are five professional sports modes as well as sleep quality analysis. Further, the band has calorie and step tracker and also provides Idle Alerts to let you stay fit.

Similar to the Mi Band 4, the Redmi Smart Band comes with a water-resistant build that is 5ATM rated. This means that the wearable can resist water in up to 50 metres of depth for 10 minutes and can be worn while showering or swimming in a shallow-water pool.

The Redmi Smart Band supports a raise-to-wake gesture. This means that you can raise the wrist to view new messages on the screen – without requiring you to press any button or touching the display.

Unlike the Mi Band 4 that is touted to deliver around 20 days of battery life, the Redmi Smart Band can last for up to 14 days on a single charge. The new wearable comes with a USB plug that removes the requirement for a custom charger. This works similar to the Huawei Band 4 and Honor Band 5i.

The Redmi Smart Band also comes preloaded with over 50 personalised watch faces. Furthermore, the wearable can show notifications from a connected Android or iOS device.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Smart Band

Redmi Smart Band

Display Type LCD
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices iPhone, Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart Band price in India, Redmi Smart Band specifications, Redmi Smart Band, Redmi Band, Xiaomi, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection
Redmi Smart Band With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  2. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  4. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  5. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  6. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  7. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. Realme 6, Reame 6i Price Slashed in India by Up to Rs. 1,000
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Hand Out Cash Bonuses to Staff Amid US Pressure
  2. LG’s 2018 TV Models to Get Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Later This Year
  3. Australian Watchdog to Examine Competition Between Apple, Google App Stores
  4. Redmi Smart Band With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India
  5. Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection
  6. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Minecraft Coming to PlayStation VR as Free Upgrade in September
  8. OnePlus 8T Pro Refresh Might Be Cancelled, Won’t Launch Alongside 8T, Says Tipster
  9. China Unveils Global Data Security Initiative, Says Some Countries Bullying Others
  10. Bosnian Tesla Fan Impatient for Cybertruck Release Builds a Lookalike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com