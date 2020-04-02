Technology News
loading

Redmi to Launch Its First Redmi Band on April 3

Alongside Redmi Band, Xiaomi may launch Mi Band 5.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 2 April 2020 18:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi to Launch Its First Redmi Band on April 3

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi showcased Redmi Band on Weibo

Highlights
  • Redmi Band to be launched at Xiaomi’s Smart Inn Mi Fan Festival
  • This marks Redmi's entry into the smart wearable market
  • Xiaomi is also likely to launch Mi Band 5

Redmi is set to launch it first-ever smart wearable device on Friday, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Thursday on Chinese micro-blogging website, Weibo. Although the name of the product is unclear, it is speculated that the smart wearable will be called Redmi Band. In the meantime, Xiaomi is also rumoured to be working on the next-generation Mi Band. Several reports had earlier indicated that the rumoured Mi Band 5 would be launched on Friday, April 3 as well. It is also unclear whether Redmi Band will debut in India.

From the photo that was posted on Weibo by Redmi, we can notice the red colour-strap of Redmi's upcoming smart wearable. Though, other details including the screen size of Redmi Band are currently unknown. However, by looking at the previous generation Mi Bands, we can expect certain features on the upcoming Redmi Band. This may include a colour AMOLED touchscreen display, tracking features, water-resistant up to 50 meters, music and volume control etc. as seen on the Mi Band 4.

In the meantime, Xiaomi's rumoured Mi Band 5 is also likely to debut at tomorrow's Xiaomi's Smart Inn Mi Fan Festival. Redmi's Weibo post added that the event will take place at 2PM local time (11:30AM IST). Earlier in January, a reported indicated that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is tipped to pack a 1.2-inch colour AMOLED display along with NFC support. The NFC support was not included in the Mi Band 4 units, sold outside China.

Redmi may also add this feature in its upcoming Redmi Band. As Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi enters the smart wearables market, it will be competing against brands such as Realme and Honor which offer competitive features at an ultra-low price. Currently, Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 and comes in four colour options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wearable, Fitness Tracker, Redmi Band, Redmi Band Specification, Xiaomi, Mi Band, Mi Band 5
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earphones Review

Related Stories

Redmi to Launch Its First Redmi Band on April 3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  2. How to Watch Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere
  3. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  4. Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  5. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  6. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  7. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  9. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  10. The Lion King Adds More Indian Stars to Its Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Dubs
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
  2. Redmi to Launch Its First Redmi Band on April 3
  3. Coronavirus Helpline Launched on WhatsApp by Delhi Government to Provide Information Around COVID-19
  4. Airtel Xstream Fibre Home Broadband Service Expanding to 25 More Cities, Plans Listed
  5. Zoom Responds to Security Concerns, Freezes Feature Updates for Next 90 Days to Resolve Ongoing Issues
  6. 'Latest' OnePlus Phone Up for Blind Sale in Germany Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Restaurant Delivery Firms Branch Out Globally Into Groceries During Crisis
  8. Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i First to Get Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology
  9. MSI GS66 Stealth, MSI GE66 Raider, MSI Creator 17 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  10. Chinese Smartphone Health Code Rules Post-Virus Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com