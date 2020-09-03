Technology News
loading

Redmi Smart Band India Launch Set for September 8, Xiaomi Announces

Redmi Smart Band event page teases a light weight build, long battery life, and multiple colour options for the strap.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 September 2020 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Smart Band India Launch Set for September 8, Xiaomi Announces

Redmi Smart Band is said to have some sort of water resistance

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart Band will be launched in India on September 8
  • The specifications and pricing have not been revealed
  • Redmi Smart Band will feature heart rate monitoring

Redmi Smart Band will launch in India on September 8 at 12pm (noon), Xiaomi has revealed through its Redmi India Twitter handle. It will be the brand's first smart band in India, though a Redmi Band was launched in China back in April. It is likely that Xiaomi is bringing the same smart band to India as the Redmi Smart Band. As of now, the company has not shared any key specifications and only teased a few details, ahead of its September 8 launch.

Redmi Smart Band launch details

The Redmi Smart Band by Xiaomi will be launched on September 8 at 12pm (noon), as announced by Redmi India on Twitter. The company has not shared pricing or availability details for the smart band and it is unclear if there will be a launch event or just an announcement. More information can be expected as we move closer to the date.

To recall, Xiaomi launched its first Redmi Band in China back in April for CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,100).

 

 

Redmi Smart Band specifications, features

Not much is known about the Redmi Smart Band and the event page on Mi India website has the title “What's Your Score?” which is presumably a fitness score. The page also teases colourful strap options, green, blue, and red to be specific. It also teases a long lasting battery, water resistance, heart rate monitoring, and a light weight build.

The Redmi Smart Band coming to India will likely be the same Redmi Band originally launched in China a few months back. If so, the features will likely include five sports modes, optical heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring. The Redmi Smart Band can be expected to sport a rectangular 1.08-inch colour display with more than 70 personalised dial faces. It may come with a 14-day battery life and Android device compatibility.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Smart Band, Redmi Smart Band specifications, Redmi Smart Band price
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999

Related Stories

Redmi Smart Band India Launch Set for September 8, Xiaomi Announces
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  3. Realme 7 Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Vodafone Idea May Get Major Investment From Amazon, Verizon: Report
  6. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 4,999
  7. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  8. Government Bans PUBG Mobile Among 118 Mobile Apps, Games in India
  9. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Launching in India Today
  10. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
#Latest Stories
  1. China's Commerce Ministry Strongly Condemns India Ban on Chinese Mobile Apps
  2. Asus Unveils ZenBook, VivoBook Laptops Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors
  3. PUBG Ban: Government Bans 118 Chinese Apps and Games Including PUBG Mobile, Apus Launcher, Rules of Survival
  4. Facebook Bans BJP Politician Raja Singh From Its Platform
  5. First Black Hole With 'Intermediate Mass' Discovered, Oldest Ever Detected
  6. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 109, Rs. 169 Prepaid Plans, Rs. 46 Plan Voucher Availability Expanded
  7. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Panasonic Lumix S5 Compact Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 24-Megapixel Sensor, 5-Axis IBIS Launched
  9. Nokia 2.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update in India
  10. Redmi Smart Band India Launch Set for September 8, Xiaomi Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com