Technology News
loading

Redmi Fitness Tracker Surfaces Online, Also Reportedly Certified in India Ahead of Official Launch

Redmi smart band appears to have alarm clock, heart rate monitoring, and the ability to play music tracks from the connected phone.

By | Updated: 27 January 2020 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Fitness Tracker Surfaces Online, Also Reportedly Certified in India Ahead of Official Launch

Redmi fitness tracking band appears to have Mi Band-like design

Highlights
  • Redmi fitness tracking band may support different watch faces
  • The fitness tracker seems to support payments using NFC
  • Redmi band reportedly received BIS certification on January 22

While Xiaomi is busy distinguishing Redmi, Mi, and Poco brands to not just retain its market leadership but expand its presence, a fitness-tracking band developed under the Redmi brand has surfaced online. Some design and key features of the Redmi fitness tracker are said to have spotted within the Mi Fit app. Separately, a purported certification of the new device is said to have emerged on the Bureau of Indian Standards website -- hinting that it will be making its way to India. The fitness tracker by Redmi may work just like how Mi Band models from Xiaomi offered fitness tracking in the past.

A tipster from China has reported on Weibo that the instances of the Redmi fitness tracker have been found within the Mi Fit app. The band is said to support distinct watch faces with an option to display weather updates. It would also include an alarm clock, heart rate monitoring, and the ability to play music tracks from the connected phone. Further, the fitness tracker is said to support payments -- likely through built-in NFC support.

A couple of images suggesting the design of the Redmi band have also purportedly been surfaced. The fitness tracker appears to have thick display bezels and a capacitive button at the bottom of the screen. Moreover, it doesn't seem to have significant changes over the Mi Band 4 that was launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 2,299.

redmi band image mi fit app weibo Redmi band Redmi

Redmi band design suggested through a couple of images
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

In addition to the leak from China, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter has claimed that the Redmi band has received the certification from BIS with model number HMSH01GE. A screenshot shared by the source suggests that the certification was issued on January 22 under product category “smart watch”.

redmi band bis certification image twitter sudhanshu ambhore Redmi band Redmi

Redmi band appears to have received BIS certification with model number HMSH01GE
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

 

This suggests that Xiaomi may launch the Redmi fitness tracker in India. However, Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the certification from the BIS database available for access online.

Xiaomi recently announced the transition of its Mi brand to cater to the market of premium devices. It is, thus, safe to expect that future fitness-tracking bands that were supposed to debut under the Mi brand will now carry the Redmi branding. This would help the company make its Mi brand exclusive to the devices designed for early adopters.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Band, Redmi Fitness Tracker, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Workers Criticise Amazon on Climate Despite Risk to Jobs
Poco X2 Launch Date in India Announced, Event Set for February 4

Related Stories

Redmi Fitness Tracker Surfaces Online, Also Reportedly Certified in India Ahead of Official Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Set to Launch in India on February 4
  2. Redmi Fitness Tracker Reportedly Spotted in Mi Fit App
  3. Nokia 9.2 Said to Debut in the First Half of 2020 With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  4. This Could Be Our First Glimpse at Moto G Stylus
  5. EU Plans More Protectionist Antitrust Rules
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo F15: Which is the Best Choice Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Get a Price Cut in India
  10. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Blames iOS for Bezos' Phone Hacking
  2. Poco X2 Launch Date in India Announced, Event Set for February 4
  3. Redmi Fitness Tracker Surfaces Online, Also Reportedly Certified in India Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Workers Criticise Amazon on Climate Despite Risk to Jobs
  5. Nokia 9.2 Said to Launch in First Half of 2020; HMD Global Reportedly Working on a Foldable Phone as Well
  6. EU Plans More Protectionist Antitrust Rules, Data Sharing in Policy Shake-Up
  7. WeWork Said to Have Signed Office Space Deal With SoftBank-Backed Gympass
  8. BSNL Revises Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Plan With Reduced Validity of 300 Days
  9. Motorola Phone With Stylus Pen Leaked, Could Be Moto G Stylus
  10. Twitter Commemorates Republic Day With an India Gate Emoji
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.