Realme Watch vs Xiaomi Mi Watch: Price, Specifications Compared

Realme Watch comes with a 1.4-inch screen while 1.78-inch AMOLED display.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 26 May 2020 19:35 IST
Realme Watch vs Xiaomi Mi Watch: Price, Specifications Compared

Realme Watch and Mi Watch look similar to the Apple Watch

Highlights
  • Realme Watch was launched on Monday
  • Mi Watch launched in November last year
Realme Watch was launched in India by the company on Monday featuring a colour display and 2.5D curved glass. The smartwatch currently has 12 preloaded watch faces but is expected to get more than 100 later on. The company has provided the Realme device with several health and fitness related features including a heart rate sensor. Realme has always been compared to Xiaomi. When it comes to smartwatches, Xiaomi has got its Mi Watch that was launched in November last year. Let's see how both the smartwatches stack up against each other.

Realme Watch vs Mi Watch price

Realme Watch is priced at Rs. 3,999. The wrist strap designs will be available separately in Red, Blue, and Green colour options for Rs. 499 each. On the other hand, the Mi Watch is much more expensive at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,700). The price of its premium variant is CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,100). However, these for the Mi Watch are the prices in China and the watch is yet to launch in India. Colour options on the watch include Silver and Black.

Realme Watch vs Mi Watch specifications

Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch 320x320 pixels touchscreen display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor on the smartwatch. It comes with an IP68-certified build that has dust and water resistance.

On the Mi Watch, there is a 1.78-inch 368x448 pixels AMOLED touchscreen with 326ppi. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. It comes with a six-axis sensor, heart rate sensor, GPS support, compass, and barometer on the watch. It is also water and swim-proof.

Realme Watch vs Mi Watch battery, connectivity

Realme Watch comes with a 160mAh battery that is claimed to deliver seven days of usage when the heart rate monitor is enabled (nine-day battery life with disabled). The smartwatch by Realme supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and is compatible with Android 5.0 Lollipop or above — using the Realme Link app. There is no SIM card support on Realme Watch.

Mi Watch packs a 570mAh battery. The company claims it will last up to 36 hours on a single charge. There is support for dual-SIM cellular connectivity via eSIM. The smartwatch also includes Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, and NFC support.

Realme Watch vs Xiaomi Mi Watch comparison
  Realme Watch
Realme Watch
Xiaomi Mi Watch
Xiaomi Mi Watch
GENERAL
BrandRealmeXiaomi
ModelWatchMi Watch
Release date25th May 20205th November 2019
Model NameRealme WatchMi Watch
Dial ColorBlackSilver, Black
Dial ShapeRectangleSquare
Strap ColorBlack, Red, Green, BlueSilver, Black, Grey, Blue
Strap MaterialSiliconeRubber
SizeRegularRegular
Interchangeable StrapYesYes
Water ResistantYesYes
Water Resistance Depth1.5 metres-
Ideal ForUnisexUnisex
Alternate names-Silver, Black
Dial Material-Alumunium Alloy
DIMENSIONS
Width25644.69
Height36.536.92
Thickness11.812.28
Weight (g)31.0044.00
Diameter-45.2
PRODUCT DETAILS
SensorPPGAll Axis Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Barometer
Compatible DeviceAndroidAndroid, iOS
NotificationYes-
Battery Life7 days36 hours
Charge Time2.5 hours-
Charger TypeUSB magnetic chargePogo pin
Stand By Time20 days-
Rechargeable Battery-Yes
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
Call FunctionNoYes
BluetoothYesYes
Bluetooth Version5.04.2
Call FeaturesCall reject and mute supportYes
Messaging Support-Yes
Email Support-Yes
Third Party App Support-Yes
Other Connectivity Features-NFC
PLATFORM AND STORAGE FEATURES
Compatible Operating SystemAndroid 5.0 and aboveAndroid, iOS
Operating System-MIUI for Watch
Number of Cores-quad-core
RAM-1GB
Processor Name-Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100
Internal Memory-4GB
Expandable Memory-No
CAMERA AND DISPLAY FEATURES
Display Resolution320x320368x448 pixels
Backlight DisplayYes-
Scratch ResistantYesYes
Display Size-44mm
Display Type-AMOLED
FITNESS AND WATCH FUNCTIONS
Step CountYesYes
Calorie CountYesYes
Heart Rate MonitorYesYes
Alarm ClockYesYes
ChronographYes-
Date & Time DisplayYesYes
Other Fitness FeaturesOutdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical , Yoga, Cricket ModesSports Modes
Other Watch FunctionsAutomated heart rate measurement, 24-hour real-time heart rate, resting heart rate, exercise heart rate，heart rate alert, blood oxygen level monitor,sleep detection, steps throughout the day, calories, distance, water reminder, sedentary reminder, activity recorder-
Compass-Yes
Calendar-Yes
Number of Buttons-1
AUDIO AND VIDEO FEATURES
Speaker-Yes
Microphone-Yes
Mitron App Crosses 50 Lakh Downloads on Google Play Store — Is This a Challenger to TikTok?

Realme Watch vs Xiaomi Mi Watch: Price, Specifications Compared
