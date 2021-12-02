Technology News
Realme Watch T1 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India

Realme Watch T1 was launched in China for CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 December 2021 19:05 IST
Realme Watch T1 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch T1 was spotted on BIS with model number RMW2102

  • Realme Watch T1 has a round AMOLED display
  • Realme Watch T1 has 4GB of onboard storage
  • Realme Watch T1 supports 110 sports modes

Realme Watch T1 could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone maker, but ahead of it, the latest Realme smartwatch has been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting that it may launch in the Indian market soon. Realme Watch T1 was unveiled in October this year in China alongside Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s smartphones. The smartwatch has a round AMOLED display and features 110 sports modes.

A Realme product spotted in a BIS listing carrying the model number RMW2103 is said to be the Realme Watch T1. Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) who first spotted the listing mentions that the Realme Watch T1 smartwatch unveiled in the Chinese market is represented by the number RMW2102. Based on this information, it's speculated that the company is likely to introduce the Indian variant of the Realme T1 smartwatch soon.

To recall, Realme Watch T1 was launched in Realme's home market with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,200). The wearable is offered in Black, Mint, and Olive Green colour options.

Realme Watch T1 specifications, features

Realme Watch T1 features a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display with 416x416 pixels resolution, 325ppi of pixel density, and a 50Hz global refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Connectivity options on the wearable include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo, and NFC. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling.

Realme Watch T1 packs 4GB of onboard storage and offers offline playback support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and heart rate blood oxygen sensor. Realme Watch T1 offers real-time heart rate monitoring. It also features SpO2 monitoring and sleep analysis.

Realme Watch T1 features 110 sports modes including badminton, elliptical, hiking, and walking among others. It supports more than 50 watch faces. The smartwatch is also 5ATM (50 metres) waterproof. It packs a 228mAh battery that is rated to deliver seven days of usage on a single charge.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped Again

Realme Watch T1 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
