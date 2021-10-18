Technology News
loading

Realme Watch T1 With Circular Display Set to Launch Alongside Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s on October 19

Realme Watch T1 is teased to sport wrist straps in at least three distinct colours.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 October 2021 13:43 IST
Realme Watch T1 With Circular Display Set to Launch Alongside Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s on October 19

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch T1 will come as a new sports-focussed smartwatch

Highlights
  • Realme Watch T1 is rumoured to have a high display refresh rate
  • The company has announced the Realme Watch T1 launch date on Weibo
  • Realme is launching Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s as its new 5G phones

Realme Watch T1 launch is set to take place on Tuesday, October 19, Realme announced on Monday. The new Realme smartwatch will come alongside the Realme Q3s and Realme GT Neo 2T smartphones. Ahead of the announcement, the Chinese company also released a teaser image of Realme Watch T1 on the Web that suggests a circular design and silicone wrist strap. The new smartwatch is also expected to have a list of sports-focussed features, including dedicated modes for tracking different activities.

Realme Watch T1 launch details

The Realme Watch T1 launch date was announced via Weibo on Monday. The launch is scheduled for 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) in China. Details on whether Realme Watch T1 will come to other markets including India are yet to be revealed.

Realme Watch T1 specifications, features

Realme Watch T1 specifications are yet to be confirmed, though the teaser released on Weibo suggests that the new model will feature a circular design. This is unlike the original Realme Watch and Realme Watch 2 that both come with a rectangular display. Realme Watch T1 also appears to come with silicone wrist strap options in Black, Green, and Neon Green colour options.

A tipster on Weibo last week suggested that Realme Watch T1 would feature a stainless steel frame and include a round display with a high refresh rate. The smartwatch is also rumoured to have Bluetooth voice calling support.

You can expect Realme Watch T1 to come with Android and iOS compatibility. The smartwatch is also likely to have a dust- and water-resistant design.

Alongside Realme Watch T1, Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme Q3s and Realme GT Neo 2T as upgrades to its existing phones. Both phones will come with triple rear cameras and are expected to have up to 12GB of RAM. There will also be 5G connectivity on both models.

Realme GT Neo 2T will carry the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, whereas Realme Q3s is teased to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. Realme GT Neo 2T is also rumoured to have a 120Hz display, while Realme Q3s is teased to come with a 144Hz display.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch T1 Specifications, Realme Watch T1, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
How Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Makes You a Pro at Gaming With Its Powerful Snapdragon 778G Chipset
Google Pixel 6 Series Prices for US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch, Ads Surface Online
Realme Watch T1 With Circular Display Set to Launch Alongside Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s on October 19
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, Apple Chip Names Leaked
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  4. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  5. Elon Musk’s Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' Gets Mixed Reaction
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  10. Chingari's $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K9 Pro New Neon Silver Colour Option Launch Teased for October 20
  2. Bitcoin Is 'Better Gold Than Gold,' Dogecoin Is 'Fun': Mark Cuban
  3. Cryptocurrency: Valve Bans NFTs, Blockchain Games on Steam
  4. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. FIFA to Expand Gaming, E-Sports Portfolio to Ensure Controlling Rights Don't Lie With a Single Party
  6. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India With Hogwarts-Inspired Watch Faces, UI
  7. El Salvador Seeing Influx of Dollars Into BTC as Bitcoin Prices Rise
  8. Google Pixel 6 Series Prices for US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch, Ads Surface Online
  9. Realme Watch T1 With Circular Display Set to Launch Alongside Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s on October 19
  10. Vivo T1, Vivo T1X Set to Launch in China on October 19; Renders, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com