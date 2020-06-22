Technology News
Realme Watch Update Brings Message Notification Management, Battery Life Improvements

The software version 81.0 for the Realme Watch brings French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Russian, and Ukrainian as the new UI languages.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2020 14:11 IST
Realme Watch Update Brings Message Notification Management, Battery Life Improvements

Realme Watch was launched in India last month

  • Realme Watch update brings the ability to turn off the display
  • There is also an upgraded Do Not Disturb mode with time period setting
  • Realme Watch has received various bug fixes through the new update

Realme Watch is now receiving a software update that brings optimised message notification management and the ability to turn off the screen. The new update, which is version 81.0, also optimises battery life on the Realme Watch and includes fixes for a list of known bugs. Further, Realme has provided seven new watch UI languages. The Realme Watch was launched in India last month alongside Realme TVs. The smartwatch comes with real-time heart rate monitoring and includes touchscreen support.

As per the changelog provided by Realme, the software version 81.0 for the Realme Watch brings French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Russian, and Ukrainian as the new UI languages. The update also optimises message notification management and is capable of displaying up to 10 notifications. The existing notification management is limited to one notification at a time, which means older alerts would get replaced when a new one came.

The new software update for the Realme Watch also upgrades the existing Do Not Disturb mode with a time setting. This means you can schedule the Do Not Disturb mode at a particular point of time automatically. Further, the new update also optimises the battery life on the Realme Watch. Users should reboot their smartwatch after installing the update to get the better battery life experience. Realme has also fixed known issues on the Realme Watch through the latest update.

Users can download the new software update for the Realme Watch after installing the Realme Link app version 1.1.94. Once you've installed the latest app version, you will see an update prompt on the Realme Link app. However, if you haven't received the prompt yet, you can check for the update by going to the Device upgrade menu from the Realme Watch's settings to check for the update.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch update, Realme Watch, Realme
