Realme Watch will go sale today for the first time in India via Flipkart and Realme India website at 12pm (noon). Launched in May, it is the first smartwatch by the company and comes at a fairly budget friendly price. It has a colour display with 2.5D curved glass and touchscreen support. The Realme Watch comes in a single size, with features like multiple sports modes, intelligent activity and personal health tracking, and many watch faces.

Realme Watch price in India

The Realme Watch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is available with different coloured straps including army green, black, blue, and red. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12pm (noon).

Flipkart has a few offers for interested customers. It is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards as well as 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There are no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 months to 12 months for Flipkart Axis Bank customers.

Realme Watch specifications and features

The Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with touchscreen and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch has a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor. It supports 20mm removable wrist straps and has an IP68-certified build that makes it dust and water resistant. It connects via Bluetooth v5.0 and requires a smartphone with the Realme Link app and OS version Android 5.0 Lollipop or above. The Realme Watch is backed by a 160mAh battery that the company claims can give up to seven days of usage with heart rate monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with it disabled. There is also a Power Saving Mode that extends the battery to 20 days on a single charge. The Realme watch measures 256x36.5x11.8mm and weighs 31 grams.

It comes with 12 watch faces to choose from and the company has previously stated that over 100 watch faces will be added via an over-the-air (OTA) update sometime in the future. The Realme Watch features real-time heart rate monitoring using the built-in PPG sensor. It also has an SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels. There are 14 different sports modes including Cricket, Walk, Yoga, and Badminton, among others. The Realme Watch also comes with sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

The smartwatch can perform typical functions like providing notification alerts from most of the apps, control the music player, unlock your phone, and more.

