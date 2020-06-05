Technology News
loading

Realme Watch to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Watch has a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display and interchangeable coloured wrist straps.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 June 2020 06:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Watch to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Watch has an IP68-certified build

Highlights
  • Realme Watch goes on sale today at 12pm (noon)
  • It will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com
  • Realme Watch comes with 14 sports modes and 12 watch faces

Realme Watch will go sale today for the first time in India via Flipkart and Realme India website at 12pm (noon). Launched in May, it is the first smartwatch by the company and comes at a fairly budget friendly price. It has a colour display with 2.5D curved glass and touchscreen support. The Realme Watch comes in a single size, with features like multiple sports modes, intelligent activity and personal health tracking, and many watch faces.

Realme Watch price in India

The Realme Watch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is available with different coloured straps including army green, black, blue, and red. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12pm (noon).

Flipkart has a few offers for interested customers. It is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards as well as 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There are no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 months to 12 months for Flipkart Axis Bank customers.

Realme Watch specifications and features

The Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with touchscreen and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch has a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor. It supports 20mm removable wrist straps and has an IP68-certified build that makes it dust and water resistant. It connects via Bluetooth v5.0 and requires a smartphone with the Realme Link app and OS version Android 5.0 Lollipop or above. The Realme Watch is backed by a 160mAh battery that the company claims can give up to seven days of usage with heart rate monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with it disabled. There is also a Power Saving Mode that extends the battery to 20 days on a single charge. The Realme watch measures 256x36.5x11.8mm and weighs 31 grams.

It comes with 12 watch faces to choose from and the company has previously stated that over 100 watch faces will be added via an over-the-air (OTA) update sometime in the future. The Realme Watch features real-time heart rate monitoring using the built-in PPG sensor. It also has an SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels. There are 14 different sports modes including Cricket, Walk, Yoga, and Badminton, among others. The Realme Watch also comes with sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

The smartwatch can perform typical functions like providing notification alerts from most of the apps, control the music player, unlock your phone, and more.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Watch, Realme Watch price in India, Realme Watch specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Said to Be in Talks to Buy $2-Billion Stake in Bharti Airtel
Mitron May Make a Comeback on Google Play, But No Respite for ‘Remove China Apps’

Related Stories

Realme Watch to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  3. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. Google on Why It Pulled Mitron, ‘Remove China Apps' From Google Play
  6. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio Launched in India
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. Here's Why Zoom Is Not Giving End-to-End Encryption to Free Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Watch to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Amazon Said to Be in Talks to Buy $2-Billion Stake in Bharti Airtel
  3. Apps, Online Services You Can Use to Buy Alcohol in India: 10 Points
  4. Microsoft's New Chromium Based Edge Browser Is Now Available via Windows Update
  5. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  6. A Robot Walks Into a Bar, Helps Make a Cocktail
  7. Google Pledges $37 Million to Fight Racism Amid US Protests
  8. Robot Dog Hounds Thai Shoppers to Keep Hands Coronavirus-Free
  9. Mitron May Make a Comeback on Google Play, But No Respite for ‘Remove China Apps’
  10. Apple Services Bundle May Be in Development, iOS 13.5.5 Beta Code Tips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com