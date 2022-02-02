Technology News
Realme Watch S100 India Launch Said to Be Planned for February, Colour Options Tipped

Realme Watch S100 is claimed to be available in Black and Grey colour options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 February 2022 14:35 IST
Realme Watch S100 India Launch Said to Be Planned for February, Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch S100 will belong to Realme Watch S series, report says

Highlights
  • Realme Watch S100 may feature a circular dial
  • Realme has two options under Realme Watch S series in India
  • Realme Watch T1 was spotted in BIS website last month

Realme Watch S100 alleged India launch in February and colour options have been leaked by a tipster. The rumoured watch is suggested to be a part of the Realme Watch S series that has the vanilla Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro options available in the country. The latest development comes a month after a report said that Realme could launch the Realme Watch T1 in India as the wearable was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, a report by MySmartPrice claimed that Realme could launch the alleged Realme Watch S100 in India later this month in Black and Grey colour options. It is expected to sport a circular dial. Other than this, there is no information regarding the wearable.

It is to be noted that Realme launched the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro in the country back in December 2020. These are the only two S series smartwatches available for purchase in India. Both the wearables have circular displays, multiple sports modes, 100 watch faces, heart-rate monitoring and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring features.

Meanwhile, Realme Watch T1 was reportedly spotted on BIS last month. The listing suggests that the wearable with RMW2103 model number could make its debut in India soon. Launched in China in October, the wearable features a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Realme has provided 4GB of onboard storage, and provides real-time heart rate monitoring as well as SpO2 monitoring. It comes with support for 110 sports modes 5ATM (50 metres) water-resistant rating. The Realme Watch T1 is claimed to juice up 90 percent of the battery in 35 minutes of charging.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Large, impressive display
  • Good build quality and design
  • Favourite photos can be used as a watch face
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow GPS connectivity
  • No speaker or microphone
  • No way to reply to notifications
Read detailed Realme Watch S Pro review
Strap Colour black, blue, orange, and green
Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Realme Watch S100, Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch T1, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Realme Watch S100 India Launch Said to Be Planned for February, Colour Options Tipped
