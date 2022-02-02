Realme Watch S100 alleged India launch in February and colour options have been leaked by a tipster. The rumoured watch is suggested to be a part of the Realme Watch S series that has the vanilla Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro options available in the country. The latest development comes a month after a report said that Realme could launch the Realme Watch T1 in India as the wearable was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, a report by MySmartPrice claimed that Realme could launch the alleged Realme Watch S100 in India later this month in Black and Grey colour options. It is expected to sport a circular dial. Other than this, there is no information regarding the wearable.

It is to be noted that Realme launched the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro in the country back in December 2020. These are the only two S series smartwatches available for purchase in India. Both the wearables have circular displays, multiple sports modes, 100 watch faces, heart-rate monitoring and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring features.

Meanwhile, Realme Watch T1 was reportedly spotted on BIS last month. The listing suggests that the wearable with RMW2103 model number could make its debut in India soon. Launched in China in October, the wearable features a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Realme has provided 4GB of onboard storage, and provides real-time heart rate monitoring as well as SpO2 monitoring. It comes with support for 110 sports modes 5ATM (50 metres) water-resistant rating. The Realme Watch T1 is claimed to juice up 90 percent of the battery in 35 minutes of charging.

