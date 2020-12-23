Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro have launched as the latest wearable offerings from the company. The two wearables come with a circular dial design and offer features like heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring. The Realme Watch S Pro is a slightly more premium model of the two and it features built-in GPS and offers up to 14 days of battery life. The Realme Watch S was launched earlier in Pakistan last month and it is said to offer up to 15 days of battery life.

Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S price in India, sale

The more premium Realme Watch S Pro is priced in India at Rs. 9,999. It comes in a single black dial and will be available via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. The first sale will be held on December 29 at 12pm (noon).' The silicon straps come in four colours - black, blue, orange, and green. There are also vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green colours.

The Realme Watch S, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 4,999 and is available in blue, black, orange, green silicone strap colour options. There's going to be vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green. This model will also be available via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. The first sale will be held on December 28 at 12pm (noon). Additional silicone straps are priced at Rs. 499 and the vegan leather straps are priced at Rs. 999.

There's also a Realme Watch S Master Edition that is designed by Grafflex, and it is priced at Rs. 5,999. It is said to be available soon via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme Watch S Pro features

The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits brightness. It offers contrast value is up to 100,000:1 and there's 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection as well. The ambient light sensor on board can adjust brightness between five levels. Realme says that an advanced Always-On display will be introduced via an OTA update later. This feature will come with a smart AOD plan that will also enable saving battery to an extent. There's also over 100 watch faces that are available through the Realme Link app.

Realme Watch S Pro case is made of Stainless Steel, which is widely used and endurable. The watch strap is made of high-end liquid silicone. It has an ARM Cortex M4 processor on board and another separate low power processor to enable optimum performance. Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 kinds of sports modes — outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, spinning, hiking, swimming, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, free workout. There's 5ATM water resistance that enables users to take the watch for a swim.

There's a 24x7 heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor on board. The Realme Watch S Pro supports built-in dual satellite GPS and other health functions like step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

It comes with a 420mAh battery that Realme claims will last up to two weeks with the heart rate monitoring on. It comes with a magnetic charging base that is said to charge the watch to 100 percent in just 2 hours.

Realme Watch S features

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) circular display with 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with features like auto-brightness and the display is also protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Realme supports 16 sport modes on the Watch S including Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Yoga, and Elliptical, among others.

The Realme Watch S has a 390mAh battery that is touted to deliver as many as 15 days of usage on a single charge. Further, the watch can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in two hours. The wearable has a strap made of liquid silicone and offers more than 100 watch faces to choose from.

There's a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring on the Realme Watch S. It tracks sleep patterns as well as providing notifications directly from a connected phone. The IP68 rating of the Realme Watch S means that it is water-resistant only up to 1.5 metres and is not designed for swimming. You'll also get idle alerts as well as water reminders.

