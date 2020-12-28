Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro are going on sale today and tomorrow in India, respectively. While Realme Watch S will be available for its first flash sale today, the Pro variant will be up for grabs in a sale tomorrow, December 29. Recently, Realme launched the wearables with a circular dial design and they offer features like heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring. The Pro variant features inbuilt GPS and can offer up to 14 days of battery life. In comparison, Realme Watch S can offer up to 15 days of battery life.

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro price in India, availability

Realme Watch S is priced at Rs. 4,999 in India, and it will go on first flash sale on December 28 starting 12pm (noon) via Realme.com and Flipkart. The silicon straps come in four colours – black, blue, green, and orange. There are also vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green colours.

Realme Watch S Pro is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, and its first flash sale is on December 29 starting 12pm via Realme.com and Flipkart. Just like the non-Pro variant, the wearable will be available with silicone straps in four colours: black, blue, green, and orange. The vegan leather strap option will be available in brown, black, blue, and green.

Realme launched both Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro in India earlier this month. Both the wearables are offered with a 10-percent instant discount on select credit cards and EMI transactions via Flipkart. Realme Watch S Pro will also be available at no-cost EMIs on the e-commerce platform.

Realme Watch S specifications

Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) circular display with 600 nits of peak brightness. Its display is protected by a 2.5D-curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The wearable supports 16 sport modes, including cricket, indoor run, outdoor cycling, football, yoga, and more.

Realme Watch S comes with a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen-level monitoring. It tracks sleep patterns and comes with a IP68 rating, that means it is water-resistant up to 1.5 metres. It has a 390mAh battery that can deliver up to 15 days of usage on a single charge.

Realme Watch S Pro specifications

Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density, 450 nits brightness and 2.5D-Corning Gorilla Glass protection. An advanced Always-On display will be introduced via an OTA update later. The wearable case is made of stainless steel and it is powered by an ARM Cortex M4 processor.

Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 kinds of sports modes, including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor cycling, swimming and cricket. There's 5ATM water resistance, a 24x7-heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor. It supports inbuilt dual-satellite GPS and other health functions like step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing. The wearable packs a 420mAh battery.

