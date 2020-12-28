Technology News
loading

Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Watch S to go on sale via Realme.com and Flipkart today starting 12pm (noon) and Realme Watch S Pro will go on sale tomorrow at 12pm.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2020 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Watch S Pro will also be available at no-cost EMIs on

Highlights
  • Realme Watch S is company’s first wearable with a circular dial
  • Realme Watch S Pro has a stainless steel dial
  • Both Realme smartwatches come with SpO2 monitor

Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro are going on sale today and tomorrow in India, respectively. While Realme Watch S will be available for its first flash sale today, the Pro variant will be up for grabs in a sale tomorrow, December 29. Recently, Realme launched the wearables with a circular dial design and they offer features like heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring. The Pro variant features inbuilt GPS and can offer up to 14 days of battery life. In comparison, Realme Watch S can offer up to 15 days of battery life.

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro price in India, availability

Realme Watch S is priced at Rs. 4,999 in India, and it will go on first flash sale on December 28 starting 12pm (noon) via Realme.com and Flipkart. The silicon straps come in four colours – black, blue, green, and orange. There are also vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green colours.

Realme Watch S Pro is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, and its first flash sale is on December 29 starting 12pm via Realme.com and Flipkart. Just like the non-Pro variant, the wearable will be available with silicone straps in four colours: black, blue, green, and orange. The vegan leather strap option will be available in brown, black, blue, and green.

Realme launched both Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro in India earlier this month. Both the wearables are offered with a 10-percent instant discount on select credit cards and EMI transactions via Flipkart. Realme Watch S Pro will also be available at no-cost EMIs on the e-commerce platform.

Realme Watch S specifications

Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) circular display with 600 nits of peak brightness. Its display is protected by a 2.5D-curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The wearable supports 16 sport modes, including cricket, indoor run, outdoor cycling, football, yoga, and more.

Realme Watch S comes with a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen-level monitoring. It tracks sleep patterns and comes with a IP68 rating, that means it is water-resistant up to 1.5 metres. It has a 390mAh battery that can deliver up to 15 days of usage on a single charge.

Realme Watch S Pro specifications

Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density, 450 nits brightness and 2.5D-Corning Gorilla Glass protection. An advanced Always-On display will be introduced via an OTA update later. The wearable case is made of stainless steel and it is powered by an ARM Cortex M4 processor.

Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 kinds of sports modes, including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor cycling, swimming and cricket. There's 5ATM water resistance, a 24x7-heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor. It supports inbuilt dual-satellite GPS and other health functions like step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing. The wearable packs a 420mAh battery.

 

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro

Strap Color black, blue, orange, and green
Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Price in India, Realme Watch S Specifications, Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Pro Price in India, Realme Watch S Pro Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in Detail, Camera Samples Leaked

Related Stories

Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission’s Initial Data Released: ISRO
  2. FASTag Daily Toll Collection Crosses Rs. 80 Crores
  3. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Is Up for Pre-Orders Priced at Rs. 6,999
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in New Leak
  7. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow
  8. Wonder Woman 1984 Review: DC Sequel a Major Step Down From the Original
  9. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in Detail, Camera Samples Leaked
  3. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  4. Bitcoin May Face Regulatory Scrutiny After Record-Breaking Rally, Experts Say
  5. Facebook Shutting Irish Units at Centre of Tax Dispute: Report
  6. Wonder Woman 3 in the Works With Gal Gadot, Director Patty Jenkins
  7. Alibaba’s Ant Group Ordered by Chinese Regulators to Comply With Anti-Monopoly Scruitny
  8. Vodafone Idea Supplements 4G Services in Mumbai With 3G Spectrum to Increase Data Speed
  9. Mi 11 to Not Bundle Charger Inside Box, CEO Lei Jun Confirms
  10. High-Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till January 8; Ganderbal, Udhampur Exempted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com