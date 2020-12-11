Technology News
loading

Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased

A teaser shared by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth shows a bunch of designs the company had considered for the Realme Watch S Pro.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 December 2020 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realmeLink

Realme Watch S Pro will come with a round dial and an AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S will launch in India soon
  • The Watch S Pro will be Realme’s first premium smartwatch
  • Realme Watch S is available in Pakistan and Europe

Realme Watch S Pro teasers shared by the company and its India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, confirm that the watch will be launched in India soon. It is expected to come along with the Realme Watch S. One of the teasers shared on Twitter by the company and Sheth shows the Realme Watch S Pro, alongside a second watch expected to be the Realme Watch S. Sheth also shared a picture sporting the Realme Watch S Pro, where it can be seen with a purple dial. In another tweet, he uploaded a picture with the design prototypes that the company considered for the Realme Watch S Pro.

While an official date for the launch of the Realme Watch S Pro in India hasn't been revealed yet, a teaser shared by the company confirms that a launch event is coming soon, which will also be livestreamed. The smartwatch hasn't been launched in any other markets, either.

A tweet from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth gives us a glimpse of the Realme Watch S Pro, which he says will be the company's “first premium and high-end smartwatch”. Another tweet from Sheth shows a bunch of a bunch of designs that he says the company considered for the Realme Watch S Pro.

Realme Watch S Pro was announced by the company at IFA 2020 a few months back. It was said to be revealed “later this year”. At the time of announcement, it was confirmed that the Realme Watch S Pro will come with a round dial and an AMOLED display.

A US FCC listing had revealed in September that the smartwatch will feature a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED display and a 420mAh battery. The Realme Watch S Pro was listed to offer step tracking, distance tracking, calorie measurement, and dynamic heart rate monitoring. The listing also indicated that the wearable would have an automatic activity tracker as well as sleep monitoring.

The Realme Watch S that launched in Pakistan last month at PKR 14,999 (roughly Rs. 7,000), is also expected to be launched in India alongside the Realme Watch S Pro. Realme Watch S is available in Europe as well.

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch circular, auto-brightness display with 360x360 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The Watch S has 16 sports modes, a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Pro launch, Realme Watch S, Realme
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Just Cause: Mobile Free-to-Play Action Shooter With Multiplayer, Co-Op Modes Announced at The Game Awards
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark

Related Stories

Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on the Web, Again
  3. Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  5. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  7. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, Android TV 9 Pie Launched in India
  8. Google Assistant Can Read Out Notifications While Using Wired Headphones
  9. The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Pedro Pascal Shows Himself
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Pre-Order Begins Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here
  3. The Game Awards 2020: Among Us, Super Smash Bros. Get New Additions; Mass Effect, Dragon Age 4 Teased, More
  4. Google Assistant Can Read Out Your Notifications When Using Any Wired Headphone
  5. Google Is Making It Easier to Use Microsoft Office Files in Workspace Apps
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC
  7. Star Wars Spinoffs to New Marvel Series: Everything Disney Announced
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLCs Coming Early 2021, Amassed Around $480 Million Pre-Launch, Console Players Hit With Bugs
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark
  10. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com