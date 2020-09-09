Technology News
Realme Watch S Pro Details Surface via US FCC Website, Specifications Tipped

Realme Watch S Pro is listed to have a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED display and 420mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 September 2020 16:45 IST
Photo Credit: FCC

Realme Watch S Pro is tipped to come with a magnetic pogo pin charger

Highlights
  • Realme Watch S Pro is tipped to offer heart rate monitoring
  • The wearable is seen with two physical buttons on the side
  • Realme Watch S Pro is expected to weigh just 64.5 grams

Realme Watch S Pro was made official at IFA 2020 but at that time, only an image of the upcoming smartwatch was released. No specification or features were announced; however, now a US FCC listing of the smartwatch has surfaced online that has indicated the Realme Watch S Pro design and specifications. The Realme Watch S Pro is listed to have a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED display and 420mAh battery.

FCC has published external photos of the Realme Watch S Pro, alongside its user manual that has indicated the specifications of the smartwatch. The Realme Watch S Pro images suggest a round display, two physical buttons on the side, and a silicone buckle strap. The design of the wearable makes it look a lot like the Huawei Watch GT 2 and even the magnetic charging case looks similar. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Coming to the specifications, the user manual suggests that the Realme Watch S Pro may feature a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED (454x454 pixels) display. It is listed to offer step tracking, distance tracking, calorie measurement, and even dynamic heart rate monitoring. The listing also indicates that the wearable will be able to identify the type of activity done by the user as well as generate a sleep monitoring report.

The manual also hints that users will be able to control the phone music and camera from the Realme Watch S Pro. Other features like call notification and Find Your Phone are also tipped. The manual lists the wearable to weigh 64.5 grams and the battery is expected to be at 420mAh. The watch is said to offer a host of connectivity options including Bluetooth LE support, GPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors on board are tipped to include accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, optical heart rate, ambient light sensor, and a capacitive touch sensor.

At the IFA event, Realme said that the watch will launch later this year, but an exact launch date is not known yet.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Huawei to Share Progress of Google Android OS Rival Harmony Amid US Tensions
PUBG Ban in India: Young Indians’ Aspirations Hit the Pause Button

