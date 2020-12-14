Technology News
Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to Launch in India on December 23

The Realme Watch S Pro features a round AMOLED screen.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 December 2020 12:34 IST
Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to Launch in India on December 23

Realme Watch S Pro has a 1.39-inch 454x454-pixel round AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Realme is set to launch its last products of 2020 in a few days
  • The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has active noise cancellation
  • The Realme Watch S Pro has a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display

Realme is set to launch the Watch S series and Buds Air Pro Master Edition in India on December 23. The company has teased the new products across social media as well as on its own website and Flipkart, with product images and key specifications revealed. While the earphones appear to be a special edition of the Realme Buds Air Pro that was recently launched, the Watch S series is a fresh launch for India, following the Realme Watch which was launched earlier this year. The Watch S series consists of the recently launched Realme Watch S, and the yet-to-be-unveiled Realme Watch S Pro.

What appear to be the last launches of 2020 from Realme, the new smartwatches and true wireless earphones are set to be unveiled on December 23 at 12:30pm, as revealed in a tweet by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. The product reveal come through a set up advertisements and marketing posters featuring actor Shraddha Kapoor, who has been a brand ambassador for Realme since earlier this year.

Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S specifications and features

Also launching on December 23 is the Realme Watch S series, which includes the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro. The Watch S has already been launched in November, but will be coming to India this month. Meanwhile, the Watch S Pro, which was teased last week, has had its key details and specifications revealed in company site and Flipkart teasers.

The new smartwatches both feature round displays, with the Realme Watch S Pro having a 1.39-inch round AMOLED screen with a display resolution is 454x454 pixels. Brightness is claimed to be 450 nits, along with. Contrast ratio of 1,00,000:1. There is also GPS, 5ATM water resistance, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and a claimed battery life of up to 14 days per charge.

realme buds air pro me teaser Realme

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition features

Not much has been revealed about the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, which as the name suggests, will likely be an enhanced version of the Realme Buds Air Pro. The teaser mentions active noise cancellation, a feature already present on the Realme Buds Air Pro, so only the grey-silver colour option may be the real difference on the Master Edition. The design and styling of the earphones appears to be the same as well.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

