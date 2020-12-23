Technology News
loading
Realme Watch S Series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Watch S Series and Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch event will begin at 12.30pm today.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2020 08:00 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme Watch S Pro specifications have already been tipped in a leak

Highlights
  • Realme Watch S Series launch in India is at 12.30pm today
  • Realme Watch S Pro may come with 5ATM water resistance
  • Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition to have a grey colour option

Realme Watch S Series smartwatches and Buds Air Pro Master Edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are set to launch in India today, December 23. Realme CEO Madhav Seth has been posting teasers that reveal the design and key features of both the devices. The Realme Watch S Series is expected to include the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro. The Pro variant is expected to sport an AMOLED display and 5ATM water resistance. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is expected to come with Active Noise Cancellation.

Realme Watch S Series and Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch time, livestream details

Realme Watch S Series and Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch will take place at 12.30pm today. The event will be hosted on Realme's YouTube channel. Or, just watch it in the video below, which will go live at 12.30pm on December 23.

Realme Watch S Series and Buds Air Pro Master Edition price in India (expected)

As mentioned, the Realme Watch S series is likely to include the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro. The Realme Watch S has already been launched in Pakistan. It is priced at PKR 14,999 (roughly Rs. 6,900) in Pakistan, and Realme may price the smartwatch in the same range in India. The Realme Watch S Pro will likely compete with Mi Watch Revolve, which is priced at Rs 9,999. As far as Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition are concerned, the TWS earphones may be priced at around Rs. 4,999 — similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro. Apart from its grey colour option, there is not much known about the upcoming earphones.

Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S specifications and features

As mentioned, the Realme Watch S series is likely to include the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro. The Realme Watch S has already been launched in November, and features a 1.3-inch circular, auto-brightness display with 360x360 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It has a PPG sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring and an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. There are 16 sport modes and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. It packs a 390mAh battery that is touted to deliver as many as 15 days of usage on a single charge. The smartwatch is water-resistant only up to 1.5 metres and is not designed for swimming.

Recently, a report tipped the alleged specifications of the Realme Watch S Pro. Several features of the Realme Watch S Pro, such as circular design and 100 watch faces, are similar to the vanilla variant. The major difference is tipped to be a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, 5ATM water resistance (water resistant up to 50 metres), and a 420mAh battery.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition specifications

There is not much known about the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, however, the TWS earphones are expected to be an upgraded version of the Realme Buds Air Pro. The earphones will feature active noise cancellation, which the company has already confirmed through various teasers. The earphones have been designed by French designer Jose Levy and the design is said to be inspired by space capsules and science fiction.

Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Price in India, Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Specifications, Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S specifications, Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Pro Specifications
Comment
 
 

