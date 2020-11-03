Technology News
loading

Realme Watch S With Circular Design, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched: Price and Specifications

Realme Watch S price has been set at PKR 14,999 (roughly Rs. 7,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 November 2020 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Watch S With Circular Design, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched: Price and Specifications

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch circular display

Highlights
  • Realme Watch S is currently limited to Pakistan
  • The smartwatch is touted to have a 157 percent larger display area
  • Realme Watch S packs a 390mAh battery

Realme Watch S has been unveiled as the company's latest smartwatch. The new Realme smartwatch comes with a circular dial, a blood oxygen monitor, as well as a battery life of 15 days. The Realme Watch S has been launched more than five months after the Realme Watch — which has a square dial — came to India in May. And just like its predecessor it has an IP68 splash-proof rating and comes with multiple watch faces and sport modes.

Realme Watch S price

Realme Watch S price has been set at PKR 14,999 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The smartwatch is currently limited to Pakistan. It is available for a limited-period discounted price of PKR 12,499 (roughly Rs. 5,800). To give some perspective, the Realme Watch was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,999.

Details about the global launch of the Realme Watch S are yet to be revealed.

Realme Watch S specifications

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch circular, auto-brightness display with 360x360 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The company claims that the round display provides a 157 percent larger display area than the square display of the Realme Watch. The display on the Realme Watch S is also protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. However, Realme has mentioned in the fine print that the data from the smartwatch should not be used for medical treatment or diagnosis. Other blood oxygen level-monitoring smartwatches, including the latest Apple Watch, carry a similar caveat.

Realme has offered 16 sport modes on the Watch S including Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Yoga, and Elliptical, among others. The smartwatch comes with a liquid silicone strap and has more than 100 watch faces to choose from. Additionally, the Realme Watch S is capable of tracking sleep patterns as well as providing notifications directly from a connected phone. You'll also get idle alerts as well as water reminders. It can be used for rejecting incoming calls and unlocking the phone.

The Realme Watch S packs a 390mAh battery that is touted to deliver as many as 15 days of usage on a single charge. Further, the watch can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in two hours. The IP68 rating of the Realme Watch S means that it is water-resistant only up to 1.5 metres and is not designed for swimming.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Watch S

Realme Watch S

Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch S price, Realme Watch S specifications, Realme Watch S, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Highlights Characteristics That Your iPhone 12 Case Needs for MagSafe Compatibility
Realme Watch S With Circular Design, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched: Price and Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  2. Realme Watch S Brings 15 Days of Battery Life, Circular Touchscreen
  3. Noise Air Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  5. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  6. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  7. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
  8. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update for Anonymous Voting
  9. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
  10. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 10X Lite With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Set to Launch on November 10
  2. Oppo K7x Spotted on Online Retailer Just Ahead of Launch, Seen in White and Blue Colours
  3. Realme Watch S With Circular Design, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched: Price and Specifications
  4. Apple Highlights Characteristics That Your iPhone 12 Case Needs for MagSafe Compatibility
  5. Noise Air Buds True Wireless Earphones With 4-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Google Chrome Gets Second Security Patch for Critical Zero-Day Bug in Two Weeks
  7. Spotify Will Let Artists, Labels, Choose Which Songs to Promote in Radio, Autoplay
  8. Xiaomi Sold Over 1 Crore Mi Power Banks Assembled in India, Company Announces
  9. Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Set for November 5, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected to Be Unveiled Mid-January, Sales May Start From Early February
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com