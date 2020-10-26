Technology News
Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor and a 15-Day Battery Life to Launch on November 2

Realme Watch S will have 16 sports modes.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 26 October 2020 11:08 IST
Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor and a 15-Day Battery Life to Launch on November 2

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @pakistan_realme

Realme Watch S will be launched first in Pakistan

Highlights
  • Realme Watch S will be launched on November 2
  • The smartwatch will have a 1.3-inch auto-brightness adjustment display
  • Realme Watch S has a battery life of 15 days

Realme Watch S is set to make its global debut on November 2. The smartwatch, which boasts of features such as heart-rate and blood oxygen monitors, 16 sports modes and a 15-day battery life, will be launched first in Pakistan. Realme Watch S will have a circular dial and be available in multiple watchfaces and strap colours. The Realme Watch S Pro is also expected to be launched in the next few months, but the company has so far not revealed a set date for the same.

The unveiling of the smartwatch will take place through a live event that can be watched from Realme's Facebook and YouTube page on November 2. Realme had shared a teaser announcing the upcoming launch of the Realme Watch S on Twitter. It is possible that more information about the Realme Watch S will be revealed closer to its launch.

Realme Watch S specifications

The Realme Watch S will have a 1.3-inch auto-brightness adjustment display. As per the teaser, it will have multiple health monitors such as a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor. It will feature 16 sport modes, and have a 15-day battery life, as per Realme.

Meanwhile, the Realme Watch S Pro is expected to be launched in the coming months as well, as revealed by the company at IFA Berlin 2020. The upcoming smartwatch will also sport a round dial and an AMOLED display. As per a US FCC listing of the Realme Watch S Pro, it will have a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED display and 420mAh battery.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

FAU-G Teaser Offers Glimpse Into Brawler Mechanics Used in Indian Alternative to PUBG

