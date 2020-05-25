Realme today expanded its footprints in the market of Internet of Things (IoT) by launching the much-anticipated Realme Watch. The smartwatch comes with touchscreen support and features a colour display with a 2.5D curved glass. The Realme Watch has a total of 12 preloaded watch faces initially, though Realme is set to offer over 100 watch faces through an over-the-air (OTA) update at a later stage. The smartwatch also has heart rate monitoring through a dedicated photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor and as many as 14 sports modes.

Realme Watch price in India, availability details

The Realme Watch price is set at Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch will go on sale in the country on Flipkart and the Realme website starting 12pm (noon) on June 5. It will go on sale via offline stores soon after. There are fashion design wrist strap designs that will be available separately in colour options Red, Blue, and Green at Rs. 499 each.

Realme Watch specifications, features

Similar to the existing range of smartwatches available in the market, the Realme Watch offers a mix of fitness and smart features. The smartwatch offers real-time heart rate monitoring using the built-in PPG sensor that is touted to record the heart rate in every five minutes and enables the system to generate alerts if under specific conditions, the heart rate is lower or higher than the safe thresholds. Realme has also provided SpO2 monitoring to let users track their blood oxygen levels.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Realme Watch has 14 different sports modes such as Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, Walk, and Yoga, among others. The smartwatch also provides sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

The Realme Watch is capable of providing notification alerts from most of the apps installed on your smartwatch. These notifications can be of any voice calls, SMS messages, or chat messages from services such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Further, you can use the Realme Watch to unlock your phone or remotely control its music player. You can also use the smartwatch as a remote for the camera sensors of your smartwatch.

Unlike the Apple Watch or some other premium smartwatches, the Realme Watch can't be used to attend voice calls. You can, however, reject a call or mute its alert directly from the smartwatch. There are also customisations that can be applied through the Realme Link app.

The Realme Watch comes with 12 watch faces to choose from. Also, the default watch face on the smartwatch displays time, date, weather, steps, heart rate, and calories.

On the specifications front, the Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with touchscreen support and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch comes with a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor. Further, it supports 20mm removable wrist straps and has an IP68-certified build that has dust and water resistance.

The Realme Watch has Bluetooth v5.0 on the connectivity part and can work with any smartphone that runs Android 5.0 Lollipop or above — along with the Realme Link app. The smartwatch packs a 160mAh battery that is claimed to deliver seven days of usage when the heart rate monitor is enabled (nine-day battery life with disabled heart rate monitoring). There is also a Power Saving Mode to offer up to 20 days of usage on a single charge. Besides, the watch measures 256x36.5x11.8mm and weighs 31 grams.

