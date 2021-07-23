Technology News
  Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live

Realme will also be launching the Realme Buds Q2 Neo and Realme Buds Wireless 2 wireless audio devices in India today.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2021 08:15 IST
Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Realme India

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo have been teased on Amazon India

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 2 Pro claims to offer two-week battery life
  • Buds Wireless 2 Neo comes with 11.2mm Bass Boost drivers
  • Realme Watch 2 sports a 1.4-inch square dial, 12-day battery life

Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Watch 2 smartwatches are all set to launch in India today. Alongside the wearables, Realme will also be announcing a bunch of audio products in the Indian market. This includes the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Q2 Neo, and Realme Buds Wireless 2. Realme Watch 2 Pro and Buds Wireless 2 were launched in Malaysia in May, whereas the Realme Watch 2 debuted in the same region one month earlier. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, on the other hand, debuted in Sri Lanka in May. Realme Buds Q2 Neo are expected to be rebranded Realme Buds Q2 that are sold in Pakistan.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo launch event live stream

The company has announced that the live event will begin at 12.30pm IST and it will see the launch of the above mentioned five products in the wearable and audio space, expanding Realme's portfolio. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and we have embedded it below for your convenience.

In Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at MYR 299 (roughly Rs. 5,300), whereas the Realme Watch 2 has been priced at MYR 229 (roughly Rs. 4,100). The Indian market is likely to see similar price range as well. Amazon suggests the Realme Watch 2 Pro will come in Black and Grey strap options. Realme Watch 2 is likely to come in a single Black colour option.

On the other hand, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are priced at LKR 8,279 (roughly Rs. 3,000) in Sri Lanka and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 cost MYR 129 (roughly Rs. 2,300) in Malaysia. Realme Buds Wireless 2 come in Kandi Grey and Kandi Yellow, while the Realme Buds Wireless 2 come in Kandi Blue and Kandi Yellow colour options.

Lastly, the Realme Buds Q2 Pakistan model are priced at PKR 5,999 (roughly Rs. 2,900). Therefore, it is likely that the rebranded Realme Buds Q2 Neo may be priced in the similar range for the Indian market. The earbuds were launched in Pakistan in Blue and Black colour options.

Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications

On the specifications front, Realme Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display and the battery is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The watch also has a three-axis accelerometer, along with 90 sports modes. Realme Watch 2 Pro has 90 sports modes that can monitor outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more.

Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, thanks to the inbuilt heart rate sensor. It can monitor resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection, and more. Being a smartwatch, Realme Watch 2 Pro can show notifications and alarms, help meditate, set reminders, and more. It is IP68 dust and water resistant.

Realme Watch 2 specifications

Coming to the Realme Watch 2, it also features a square dial, a smaller 1.4-inch display with 320x320 pixel resolution. The wearable also comes with 90 Sports Modes, including basketball, boxing, dancing, golf, hiking, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga, among others.

The Realme Watch 2 packs a 315mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 days of run time on a single charge. The Realme Watch 2 comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the wearable gets SpO2 monitor as well as Sleep Monitor features. Realme Watch 2 also offers features like Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo specifications

In the audio segment, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will be launching today. It comes with 11.2mm Bass Boost drivers and offers up to 17 hours of battery life. A small 10 minute charge can offer 120 minutes of playback and the earphones claim to fully charge in two hours using the USB Type-C charging port. The neckband-style earphones support environment noise cancellation (ENC) — an algorithm that picks up necessary sound and cancels out background noise. The earphones are also IPX4 certified to keep the earbuds sweatproof during intense gaming sessions. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo come with 88ms super low latency for lag-free audio-to-video sync.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 specifications

Realme Buds Wireless 2 is another audio product that tis launching in India today. It comes with 13.6mm Bass Boost drivers and Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. It supports LDAC Hi-Res, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. The neckband-style earphones feature ANC and Vocplus AI Noise Cancellation for calls. They feature IPX5 water resistance and magnetic earbuds. They also have a transparency mode that lets external sound in for easier conversations with someone in front of you. It also has 88ms low latency for gaming.

In terms of battery life, Realme says the Buds Wireless 2 can last up to 18 hours with ANC turned on at 50 percent volume. With ANC turned off, the battery life can be extended to 22 hours. These numbers have been recorded with AAC quality audio. The earbuds can be fully charged in 50 minutes while a 10-minute charge can give you 12 hours of playtime.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo specifications

As mentioned, the Realme Buds Q2 Neo is expected to be a rebrand of the Realme Buds Q2 launched in Pakistan. If true, it will come with 20 hours of playback with the charging case. Each earbud will likely offer 5 hours of playback. Realme Buds Q2 Neo will have an in-ear design and integrate 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo's Game Mode will offer low latency of 88ms, enabling seamless sync between audio and video. The earbuds will support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Watch 2

Realme Watch 2

Strap Color Black
Display Size 35mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Active noise cancellation for less than Rs. 2,500 
  • Excellent Realme Link app support 
  • Good looks 
  • Decent sound quality and battery life for the price
  • Bad
  • Narrow, closed soundstage 
  • Sounds shrill at high volumes 
  • Low-latency mode not very useful
Read detailed Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Realme WAtch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2 Pro Price in India, Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications, Realme WAtch 2, Realme WAtch 2 Price in India, Realme Watch 2 specifications, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Price in India, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Specifications, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Price in India, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Specifications, Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Realme Buds Q2 Neo Specifications, Realme Buds Q2 Neo Price in India, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
