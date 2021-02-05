Technology News
Realme Watch 2 Pro Receives US FCC Certification, Could Feature Square-Shaped Dial

Realme Watch 2 Pro will likely pack a 390mAh battery.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 February 2021 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: US FCC

The label diagram of the Realme Watch 2 Pro suggests it will have a square-shape dial

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 2 Pro has bagged FCC certification
  • The smartwatch appeared on the FCC site with model number RMA2006
  • Realme Watch 2 Pro could support 2.5 charging

Realme Watch 2 Pro has received FCC certification. The listing indicates that the Realme Watch 2 Pro will be launched soon, likely along with the Realme Watch 2, which also received the same certification recently. Realme Watch 2 Pro appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website, sporting the model number RMA2006 and it was also reportedly spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The label diagram of the Realme Watch 2 Pro suggests that it will have a square-shape dial instead of a circular one.

Although Realme Watch 2 Pro's listing on the FCC certification site doesn't reveal the complete specifications, it does confirm the name of the upcoming smartwatch. The FCC listing was spotted by Tipster Mukul Sharma. Realme Watch 2 Pro is expected to pack a 390mAh battery and bears the model number XE205, according to a document on the site where the square shaped dial is also tipped. It will support 2.5 charging. The battery is likely to be bigger than its predecessor.

While not much information is available about the Realme Watch 2 Pro at the moment, it is possible that Realme will reveal some details soon.

Meanwhile, Realme Watch 2 specifications and images had also recently surfaced on the US FCC certification site. The smartwatch was listed with model number RMW2008. It was listed with a user manual that included key specifications. It is IP68-certified and is likely to feature 1.4-inch TFT display. It could also have a 305mAh battery, blood oxygen and heart-monitoring features, and more.

Since both the Realme Watch 2 Pro and the Realme Watch 2 have received FCC certification, it is likely that they will be launched soon.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications, Realme
Tanishka Sodhi
Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
