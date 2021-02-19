Technology News
Realme Watch 2 Pro Shows Up in Alleged EEC Listing, Specifications Still a Mystery

Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Watch 2 could be unveiled at the March 4 launch event for Realme GT 5G.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 February 2021 16:09 IST
Realme Watch 2 Pro Shows Up in Alleged EEC Listing, Specifications Still a Mystery

Photo Credit: US FCC

Realme Watch 2 Pro may pack a 390mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 2 Pro could launch along with Realme Watch 2
  • Realme Watch 2 Pro may come with 2.5W fast charging
  • Realme has not shared any information on the smartwatch models

Realme Watch 2 Pro has been reportedly spotted in a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listing, suggesting it is a step closer to launch. The smartwatch, and its vanilla variant, will be the successors to the Realme Watch that was launched in May last year. Realme Watch 2 Pro has been previously spotted in a US FCC listing as well but it should be noted that the company has not shared any information on it. There is no confirmation on a launch date either.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a Realme smartwatch with model number RMA2006 was spotted in an EEC listing and is believed to be Realme Watch 2 Pro. The listing does not share any information on the smartwatch but suggests that it may be getting close to release. The RMA2006 model number has been previously spotted on multiple certification websites. Gadgets 360 could not independently verify the EEC listing.

Earlier this month, Realme Watch 2 Pro was reportedly spotted in a US FCC certification with the same model number. The listing showed that the smartwatch is backed by a 390mAh battery with support for 2.5W fast charging. The same model number was also spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website as well.

Prior to Realme Watch 2 Pro's FCC listing, Realme Watch 2 was also spotted on the website with model number RMW2008. It is expected to feature 1.4-inch TFT display, a 305mAh battery, and come with IP68 certification. The smartwatch may also feature blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring features.

Realme has not shared any information on Realme Watch 2 or Realme Watch 2 Pro and there is no launch date for them either. However, the company will be unveiling Realme GT 5G smartphone on March 4 and just might unveil the two smartwatch models alongside it.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme, Realme GT 5G
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
