Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Launched

Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 May 2021 15:30 IST
Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at MYR 299 (roughly Rs. 5,300)
  • Realme Buds Wireless 2 have 13.6mm drivers
  • Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker has 3W output

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, and Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker have been launched in Malaysia as part of the company's new AIoT lineup. Realme Watch 2 Pro, as the name suggests, is an upgraded version of the Realme Watch 2 that was launched in Malaysia last month. Realme Buds Wireless 2 are neckband-style wireless earphones that offer active noise cancellation (ANC). Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker is a compact water-resistant speaker that offers six hours of battery life.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Pocket price

Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at MYR 299 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and comes in Metallic Silver and Space Grey colour options with two strap colours — Black and Light Grey. It will go on sale in Malaysia starting May 29.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 cost MYR 129 (roughly Rs. 2,300) for the two colour options, Kandi Grey and Kandi Yellow. They are currently on sale in the country via Shopee.com.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker is priced at MYR 79 (roughly Rs. 1,400) and comes in two colours – Classic Black and Desert Grey. Availability for the Bluetooth speaker has not been shared yet but it will be sold soon via Shopee.com.

As of yet, Realme has not shared any information on international availability for any of the three products.

Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications, features

Realme Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display with 320x385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. It supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity through the Realme Link app. The smartwatch packs a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge, with 24-hour heart rate monitoring turned on. Realme Watch 2 Pro has an inbuilt heart rate sensor and a three-axis accelerometer, along with 90 sports modes.

It can monitor resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection, and more. In terms of sports activity tracking, Realme Watch 2 Pro can monitor outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more. Being a smartwatch, Realme Watch 2 Pro can show notifications and alarms, help meditate, set reminders, and more. It is IP68 dust and water resistant and weighs 40 grams.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 specifications, features

Realme Buds Wireless 2 come with 13.6mm Bass Boost drivers and Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. It supports LDAC Hi-Res, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. The neckband-style earphones feature ANC and Vocplus AI Noise Cancellation for calls. They feature IPX5 water resistance and magnetic earbuds. They also have a transparency mode that lets external sound in for easier conversations with someone in front of you. It also has 88ms low latency for gaming.

Realme watch 2 Pro launch inline realm

In terms of battery life, Realme says the Buds Wireless 2 can last up to 18 hours with ANC turned on at 50 percent volume. With ANC turned off, the battery life can be extended to 22 hours. These numbers have been recorded with AAC quality audio. The earbus can be fully charged in 50 minutes while a 10-minute charge can give you 12 hours of playtime.

Realme Pocket specifications, features

Realme Pocket speaker comes with Bluetooth v5 and support for AAC as well as SBC codecs. The speaker has IPX5 water resistance. It has 3W audio output and is backed by a 600mAh battery. Realme claims it can last up to six hours depending on volume and audio content. Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker can be fully charged under 2.5 hours. It has a frequency response range of 110Hz to 18,000Hz. The speaker weighs just 113 grams and has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme watch 2 Pro launch inline2 realme

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Strap Color Black, Light Grey
Display Size 44mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Realme Pocket

Realme Pocket

Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Connection Wireless
Power Output 3W
