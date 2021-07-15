Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will launch in India on July 23. Dedicated teaser pages for both products have gone live on Amazon India. This also confirms availability of the two products on Amazon. The Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo were unveiled a few months earlier and now they are arriving in the Indian market. Realme Watch 2 Pro was launched in Malaysia in May, whereas the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo debuted in Sri Lanka the same month. Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with two-week battery life, 90 dedicated sports modes, and built-in GPS.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo launch details, expected price in India

Amazon has published dedicated teaser pages for the launch of the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. Both the devices are said to launch at 12.30pm IST on July 23. Pricing and availability detail will be announced then. In Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at MYR 299 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are priced at LKR 8,279 (roughly Rs. 3,000) in Sri Lanka. The Indian market is likely to see similar price range as well. Amazon suggests the Realme Watch 2 Pro will come in Black and Grey strap options. Realme Buds Wireless 2, on the other hand, will come in Kandi Blue and Kandi Yellow colour options.

Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications

As for specifications, the Amazon listing teases most of the key features of the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The wearable features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display and the battery is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, thanks to the inbuilt heart rate sensor. It can monitor resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection, and more.

The watch also has a three-axis accelerometer, along with 90 sports modes. Realme Watch 2 Pro has 90 sports modes that can monitor outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more. Being a smartwatch, Realme Watch 2 Pro can show notifications and alarms, help meditate, set reminders, and more. It is IP68 dust and water resistant.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo specifications

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo offers up to 17 hours of playback

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo comes with 11.2mm Bass Boost drivers and offers up to 17 hours of battery life. A small 10 minute charge can offer 120 minutes of playback and the earphones claim to fully charge in two hours using the USB Type-C charging port. The neckband-style earphones support environment noise cancellation (ENC) — an algorithm that picks up necessary sound and cancels out background noise. The earphones are also IPX4 certified to keep the earbuds sweatproof during intense gaming sessions. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo come with 88ms super low latency for lag-free audio-to-video sync.

