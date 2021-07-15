Technology News
loading

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India on July 23, Amazon Teases

Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with two-week battery life, 90 dedicated sports modes, and built-in GPS.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 July 2021 16:45 IST
Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India on July 23, Amazon Teases

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo to launch at 12.30pm IST

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 2 Pro features a rectangular touch colour display
  • Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo offer up to 17 hours of playback
  • Realme Watch 2 Pro to come in Black and Grey strap options

Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will launch in India on July 23. Dedicated teaser pages for both products have gone live on Amazon India. This also confirms availability of the two products on Amazon. The Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo were unveiled a few months earlier and now they are arriving in the Indian market. Realme Watch 2 Pro was launched in Malaysia in May, whereas the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo debuted in Sri Lanka the same month. Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with two-week battery life, 90 dedicated sports modes, and built-in GPS.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo launch details, expected price in India

Amazon has published dedicated teaser pages for the launch of the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. Both the devices are said to launch at 12.30pm IST on July 23. Pricing and availability detail will be announced then. In Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at MYR 299 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are priced at LKR 8,279 (roughly Rs. 3,000) in Sri Lanka. The Indian market is likely to see similar price range as well. Amazon suggests the Realme Watch 2 Pro will come in Black and Grey strap options. Realme Buds Wireless 2, on the other hand, will come in Kandi Blue and Kandi Yellow colour options.

Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications

As for specifications, the Amazon listing teases most of the key features of the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The wearable features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display and the battery is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, thanks to the inbuilt heart rate sensor. It can monitor resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection, and more.

The watch also has a three-axis accelerometer, along with 90 sports modes. Realme Watch 2 Pro has 90 sports modes that can monitor outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more. Being a smartwatch, Realme Watch 2 Pro can show notifications and alarms, help meditate, set reminders, and more. It is IP68 dust and water resistant.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo specifications

realme buds wireless 2 neo Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo offers up to 17 hours of playback
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo comes with 11.2mm Bass Boost drivers and offers up to 17 hours of battery life. A small 10 minute charge can offer 120 minutes of playback and the earphones claim to fully charge in two hours using the USB Type-C charging port. The neckband-style earphones support environment noise cancellation (ENC) — an algorithm that picks up necessary sound and cancels out background noise. The earphones are also IPX4 certified to keep the earbuds sweatproof during intense gaming sessions. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo come with 88ms super low latency for lag-free audio-to-video sync.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2 Pro Price in India, Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Price in India, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on July 21, Two Variants Expected

Related Stories

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India on July 23, Amazon Teases
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  4. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down, Company Working on Something New
  5. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  6. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  8. Asus Chromebook Flip Laptops Launched in India Starting at Rs. 17,999
  9. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  10. Poco F3 GT May Be Priced in India Around Rs. 30,000, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India on July 23, Amazon Teases
  2. Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on July 21, Two Variants Expected
  3. Netflix Could Soon Offer Video Games on the Platform at No Extra Cost, Announces Two New Kids Features
  4. Maharashtra Police Arrests Engineer Running Thop TV App for Circulating Pirated OTT Content: Report
  5. The Grand Tour Scotland ‘Lochdown’ Special Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  6. India's Ban on Mastercard for Not Complying With Data Storage Rules Said to Hit Banks' Card Operations
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Announced, With Total Prize Pool of Rs. 1 Crore
  8. Government Withdraws Letter to Apple Seeking Compliance on IT Rules 2021: Report
  9. Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Tecno Camon 17 With 64-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Asus Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C423, More With Intel Celeron Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com