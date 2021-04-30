Technology News
loading

Realme Watch 2 With 12-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched

Realme Watch 2 sports a 1.4-inch square dial, and supports customisable watch faces.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 April 2021 15:48 IST
Realme Watch 2 With 12-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched

Photo Credit: Realme Malaysia

Realme Watch 2 comes with sensors to track heart rate and check SpO2 levels

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 2 is launched in Black colour
  • The wearable cannot be used while swimming
  • Realme Watch 2 packs 315mAh battery

Realme Watch 2 was launched in Malaysia on Friday. A successor to Realme Watch, which was launched in India in May, the Realme Watch 2 gets the same squarish dial as the first-generation smartwatch. As per Realme, the wearable offers a 12-day battery life and 90 sports modes. The smartwatch can also serve as a control centre for Realme AIoT devices, including Realme Buds Air, Realme Buds Q, Bluetooth Speakers, light bulbs, and home appliances. It also comes with sensors to track heart rate and check SpO2 levels.

Realme Watch 2 price, availability

As per the special webpage on Realme Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 has been priced at MYR 229 (roughly Rs. 4,100). Realme says that smartwatch, which is launched in a Black colour option, will be available soon in the country. There is no information regarding its launch in other markets as of now.

Realme Watch 2 specifications

Realme Watch 2 features a square dial, with 1.4-inch display with 320x320 pixel resolution. Realme says that the wearable offers customisable watch faces and live watch faces. The customisable watch faces need an OTA update which should be released some time in future. The wearable comes with 90 Sports Modes, including basketball, boxing, dancing, golf, hiking, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga, among others.

The Realme Watch 2 packs a 315mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 days of run time on a single charge. Realme is offering a magnetic charger to juice up the smartwatch. As mentioned, the wearable can be used to control IoT devices such as smart lights, ACs as well as devices like Bluetooth speakers, Realme Buds Air, and Realme buds Q series. The Realme Watch 2 comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, however, the company mentions that the smartwatch cannot be used while swimming and taking a shower.

The smartwatch is said to be equipped with an “upgraded, professional-level” PPG sensor that continuously monitors heart rate. The Realme says that the smartwatch will send an alert when it finds the wearer heart rate is too high. Additionally, the wearable gets SpO2 monitor as well as Sleep Monitor features. The Realme Watch 2 also offers features like Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, and the watch is compatible with Android (Android 5.0 and above) as well as iOS (iOS 11 and above).

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Watch 2

Realme Watch 2

Strap Color Black
Display Size 35mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 price, Realme Watch 2 specifications
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Among Us Will Be Releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Soon

Related Stories

Realme Watch 2 With 12-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  2. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  3. ‘Disaster Girl’ Zoe Roth Turns Her Meme Into $500,000 NFT
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. NASA Pays Rich Homage To Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins
  6. From Lucifer to Army of the Dead, What to Watch in May
  7. Ever Seen A Planet Grow? NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares Magical Image
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Costs Less to Make Than Predecessor: Report
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Mute Mention Notifications on WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Watch 2 With 12-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched
  3. Among Us Will Be Releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Soon
  4. Pink Supermoon: See How Stunning The Celestial Event Looked From Space
  5. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares Image of a Planet Growing
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from May 2: Discounts and Offers on Phones, Smart TVs, Other Electronics
  7. Redmi Note 10T Tipped to Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G With Some Differences
  8. Apple Tops Tablet, HP Leads Chromebook Markets as Global Shipments See Massive Growth in Q1 2021: IDC
  9. Wonder Woman 1984 Sets May Release Date on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. ‘That Backfired’: Mark Zuckerberg Explains ‘Lizard’ Look in Live Chat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com