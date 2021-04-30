Realme Watch 2 was launched in Malaysia on Friday. A successor to Realme Watch, which was launched in India in May, the Realme Watch 2 gets the same squarish dial as the first-generation smartwatch. As per Realme, the wearable offers a 12-day battery life and 90 sports modes. The smartwatch can also serve as a control centre for Realme AIoT devices, including Realme Buds Air, Realme Buds Q, Bluetooth Speakers, light bulbs, and home appliances. It also comes with sensors to track heart rate and check SpO2 levels.

Realme Watch 2 price, availability

As per the special webpage on Realme Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 has been priced at MYR 229 (roughly Rs. 4,100). Realme says that smartwatch, which is launched in a Black colour option, will be available soon in the country. There is no information regarding its launch in other markets as of now.

Realme Watch 2 specifications

Realme Watch 2 features a square dial, with 1.4-inch display with 320x320 pixel resolution. Realme says that the wearable offers customisable watch faces and live watch faces. The customisable watch faces need an OTA update which should be released some time in future. The wearable comes with 90 Sports Modes, including basketball, boxing, dancing, golf, hiking, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga, among others.

The Realme Watch 2 packs a 315mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 days of run time on a single charge. Realme is offering a magnetic charger to juice up the smartwatch. As mentioned, the wearable can be used to control IoT devices such as smart lights, ACs as well as devices like Bluetooth speakers, Realme Buds Air, and Realme buds Q series. The Realme Watch 2 comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, however, the company mentions that the smartwatch cannot be used while swimming and taking a shower.

The smartwatch is said to be equipped with an “upgraded, professional-level” PPG sensor that continuously monitors heart rate. The Realme says that the smartwatch will send an alert when it finds the wearer heart rate is too high. Additionally, the wearable gets SpO2 monitor as well as Sleep Monitor features. The Realme Watch 2 also offers features like Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, and the watch is compatible with Android (Android 5.0 and above) as well as iOS (iOS 11 and above).

