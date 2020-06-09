Realme Smart TV and Realme Watch will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) for the second time via Flipkart and Realme India website. Both the products were launched in May and are competitively priced with impressive specifications. The Realme Watch comes in a single dial size while there are two size options for the Realme Smart TV. The two smart devices mark the company's expansion into the Smart IoT space and will be available for purchase in India as part of a flash sale.

Realme Watch, Realme Smart TV: Price in India

Realme Watch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and has multiple strap options, including army green, black, blue, and red. It will be available via Realme.com and Flipkart with the latter offering some discounts and deals for interested customers. They can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, as well as no-cost EMI option ranging from 3 to 12 months.

On the other hand, the Realme Smart TV comes in a 32-inch screen size that is priced at Rs. 12,999 and a 43-inch screen size that is priced at Rs. 21,999. It will be up for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com. Flipkart has some offers on the Realme Smart TV as well, including 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI option ranging from 3 to 12 months. Additionally, Flipkart is giving the Charcoal colour option of the Google Nest Mini at Rs. 1,999 with the purchase, once the TV is delivered. Shoppers will also get six months free trial of Youtube Premium with their purchase.

Both the Realme Watch and Realme Smart TV will go on sale starting 12pm (noon).

Realme Watch specifications and features

The Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) touchscreen display that is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor for heart-rate monitoring. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth v5.0 and you will have to download the Realme Link app that is compatible with Android 5.0 Lollipop and above. The smartwatch has an IP68-certified build that makes it dust and water resistant and it supports 20mm removable wrist straps. The Realme Watch is backed by a 160mAh battery that, according to the company, can provide up to seven days of usage with the heart rate monitor enabled. With the heart rate monitor disabled, you can get up to nine days of battery life. Realme has also implemented a Power Saving Mode that extends the battery to 20 days on a single charge. The Realme watch measures 256x36.5x11.8mm and weighs 31 grams.

Along with performing typical smartwatch functions like notification alerts from most apps, controlling music player on the phone through the watch, unlocking your phone, and more, the Realme Watch comes with host of other features as well. There are 12 watch faces to choose from that will be updated to over 100 at a later date. In terms of sensors, it features an SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels and a real-time heart rate monitor. Tracking for 14 different sports modes is included, along with sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, meditation relaxing, and hydration reminders.

Realme Smart TV specifications

The Realme Smart TV comes in a 32-inch model that has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and the 43-inch variant that has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Both variants have slim bezels and offer the same features. They run Android TV 9 Pie which gives them access to the Google Play store. Both the TVs are powered by the MediaTek MSD6683 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. They also support HDR10, Dolby Audio, and Bluetooth v5.0.

In terms of sound, the Realme Smart TV uses a four-speaker system with 24W of rated sound output. For connectivity, you get three HDMI ports, two USB ports, as well as AV, LAN, and ANT ports. Talking about dimensions, the 32-inch Realme Start TV measures 730x469x161mm and weighs 3.7kg with the stand. The 42-inch Realme Smart TV measures 967.5x604x233mm and weighs 6.8kg with the stand.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

