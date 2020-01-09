Realme smartwatch looks set launch in India soon. While the Chinese company hasn't revealed any concrete details around its new development, a smartwatch with Realme branding has purportedly received certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that hints at its imminent debut in the country. Earlier on Thursday, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth while launching the Realme 5i through a video stream also gave a glimpse at a fitness band that seemed to have a design similar to that of Xiaomi's Mi Band. The company is likely to take on Xiaomi through its new wearable offerings.

The alleged listing on the BIS certification site shows the Realme smartwatch with model number RMA183, reports IndiaShopps. A screenshot purportedly showing the listing also points that the wearable was registered with the authority on January 6. This suggests the impending launch. Realme hasn't revealed any official details around its smartwatch, though.

We weren't able to independently verify the BIS listing. Also, we have reached out to Realme for clarity on the development and will update this space when we hear back.

Since last November, Realme has started teasing the arrival of its “tech lifestyle” products to go beyond just being another smartphone vendor. The company last month unveiled the Realme Buds Air as its truly wireless earbuds with looks and features imitating Apple AirPods.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth while speaking with Gadgets 360 in late November emphasised the company's plan to bring new wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Sheth while hosting the Realme 5i launch also revealed the fitness band that appears to have a yellow-coloured silicone band.

In an AskMadhav episode last month, Sheth revealed that the Realme fitness band will debut in the first half of 2020. The latest revelation might just be that same fitness band instead of a full-fledged smartwatch.

According to a recent report by IDC, the worldwide wearables market will reach nearly 500 million units by 2023. Smartwatches are projected to hit the mark of 109.2 million shipments, while wristbands are speculated to reach 69.7 million shipments milestone in 2023. The overall wearables market is also presumed to grow with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4 percent.

All this shows the growth potential for Realme by bringing its wearables to the market. But nonetheless, the market of wearables already have behemoths such as Apple and Samsung to steal some attraction.