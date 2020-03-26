Technology News
loading

Realme Smartwatch, Realme 6 Pro Purple Variant to Launch in India Soon: Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also said new watch faces will be added to the Realme Band in the future.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 March 2020 09:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Smartwatch, Realme 6 Pro Purple Variant to Launch in India Soon: Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Realme India

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth is seen wearing the Realme smartwatch in a video

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro White colour option was also spotted in the video
  • Realme 6 to get front camera slow motion, UIS features in April
  • The company is working on Realme Bluetooth speakers as well

Realme smartwatch's upcoming launch is hardly a secret, however Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth offered the first look at the wearable in the latest #AskMadhav episode on YouTube. Sheth noted that the smartwatch will be launched in India very soon. The executive is seen flaunting the upcoming wearable on his wrist throughout the video, and the smartwatch seems to have taken a lot of design inspiration from the Apple Watch series. The Realme smartwatch has a square-shaped dial and a black strap. Sheth also confirmed that a Purple variant of the Realme 6 Pro is launching soon in India, and that the company is also working on bringing Realme Bluetooth speakers to the market.

Sheth is seen wearing the upcoming Realme smartwatch in the #AskMadhav episode video, but the Realme India CEO didn't share any details about the smartwatch. Separately, the executive revealed that the Realme 6 Pro will come in a Lightning Purple colour option very soon. There's also a White colour option seen in this new video, and we could expect it to launch in the future as well.

Realme 6 Pro exclusive features like front camera slow motion and UIS are also confirmed to roll out for Realme 6 users in April. However, Nightscape 3.0 and Tripod mode won't be rolled out to any existing Realme phones, and only future phones with upgraded hardware will have it baked in.

Coming to the Realme Band, Sheth says that new watch faces can be expected in the future. He added that a fix for the call notification bug has been rolled out and users must update their devices via the Google Play Store. As mentioned, he also confirmed that the company is working on Bluetooth speakers and more information will be shared in the future.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Decent selfie cameras
  • Good all-round performance
  • Solid battery life and quick charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Somewhat bulky
  • Cameras could do better in low light
Read detailed Realme 6 Pro review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Band, Realme Smartwatch, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Cyber-Security Experts Come Together to Fight Coronavirus-Related Hacking

Related Stories

Realme Smartwatch, Realme 6 Pro Purple Variant to Launch in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Live Images Tip Curved Display, Quad Camera Setup
  2. Here’s What E-Retailers Are Saying About Their Services During Lockdown
  3. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  4. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  7. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  9. Flipkart to Resume Sale of Essential Products Amid Lockdown
  10. Redmi Smart TV Max With Giant 98-Inch 4K Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyber-Security Experts Come Together to Fight Coronavirus-Related Hacking
  2. Amazon Pauses Merchant Loan Repayments Amid Coronavirus
  3. Flipkart to Resume Sale of Essential Products Amid Lockdown
  4. Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Safari Browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to Soon Block All Third-Party Cookies by Default
  6. Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Suggests 65W Fast Charging
  7. New Opera News Lite App Launched That Uses Less Data and Storage
  8. Vivo S6 5G Live Leaked Live Images Hint at Curved Glass Back, Waterdrop Notch
  9. Coronavirus: Music Streaming Giants Pledge to Help Musicians Hit by COVID-19
  10. Coronavirus: Zomato CEO Says Hundreds of Employees Take Deep Salary Cuts as Business Hit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.