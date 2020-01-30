Technology News
Realme Fitness Band Leak Gives Us First Credible Look at the Smart Band

Realme fitness band is seen with a yellow colour strap and a large curved display panel.

30 January 2020
Photo Credit: Beebom

Realme fitness band spotted on Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth’s hand

Highlights
  • The Realme fitness band is seen to feature a large curved display
  • It is likely to integrate step and calorie counting sensors
  • The Realme fitness band is slated to launch next month

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had confirmed in his latest #AskMadhav episode that the first Realme fitness band will be launched in India next month. With little time left for the launch, it's only logical that the company will be testing out the product to see if there are any glitches that need to be ironed out. Sheth has now been snapped using the fitness band in Delhi, and a photo has surfaced online giving us a somewhat first look at the fitness wearable.

Folks at Beebom spotted Sheth at the Spanish Visa centre in Delhi, and he was seen to be wearing the Realme fitness band. The photo shows that the band has a yellow colour strap and a large curved display panel. The band doesn't wrap around the display like it does on the Mi Band, but fits at the edges. The display is unfortunately turned off, so we can't be sure whether the wearable sports a colour display or not. There is very little that is known about the device as of now, but if we were to fathom a guess, then it should be priced aggressively to compete with the Mi Band series.

The Realme fitness band is likely to come with the regular steps and calorie counting features, alongside sleep tracking as well. It remains to be seen whether the band integrates heart rate monitoring feature, and the different types of sports modes that will be integrated are unknown at the moment as well. What we know for sure is that the fitness band is releasing next month, and the company should start teasing its arrival soon.

Comments

Realme, Realme Fitness Band
