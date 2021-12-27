Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Realme Dizo Watch R With Over 110 Sports Modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro With ANC Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5

Realme Dizo Watch R With Over 110 Sports Modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro With ANC Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5

Realme Dizo Watch R will come with blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and heart rate monitoring features.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 December 2021 18:48 IST
Realme Dizo Watch R With Over 110 Sports Modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro With ANC Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme Dizo Watch R has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme Dizo Watch R will have a circular shaped dial
  • Realme Dizo Buds Z Pro features 10mm dynamic drivers
  • The new Dizo products will be sold via Flipkart

Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro are all set to launch in India early next year. The Realme TechLife partner brand launched the vanilla Dizo Watch in the country in August, and now the company is set to expand its smartwatch portfolio with the new launch. Similarly, the audio device will succeed Dizo Buds Z unveiled earlier. The upcoming Dizo Watch R will have a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, while the Dizo Buds Z Pro will come with an in-ear design with a short stem, and Active Noise Cancellation feature. The earphones have up to 25 hours of battery life as well.

Dizo announced the arrival of its two new products via the official Twitter handle. As per the post, the launch date of Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro is set for January 5 and the virtual launch event will begin at 12pm IST. The partner brand confirmed that the upcoming smartwatch and earbuds will be sold via Flipkart.

Ahead of the launch, both the products are listed on Flipkart revealing the design and key features.

Dizo Watch R specifications, features

Dizo Watch R is expected to succeed the Dizo Watch 2 launched in September this year. Unlike the other smartwatches launched by the brand, the new Realme Dizo Watch R will come with a circular shaped dial. As mentioned, it will feature a 1.3-inch AMOLED (360 x 360 pixels) display with 550nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch has a power-saving feature as well. The wearable has support for Always-on Display and offers more than 150 watch faces. For navigation, the watch features two buttons on the side.

Other confirmed features of Dizo Watch R include blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and heart rate monitoring features. It will offer more than 110 sports modes as well. The upcoming smartwatch also has water resistance 5ATM (50-meter) certification.

Dizo claims that its body has a premium metal finish with 2.5D curved glass. Realme Dizo Watch R is said to measure 9.9mm. New smartwatch from Dizo will offer multiple colour options and Black and White shades are confirmed from the Flipkart product page.

Further, it offers smart notifications and can be used to control camera and music of the device connected remotely. The wearable will pair with the Dizo app available on the Google Play and Apple's App Store(https://apps.apple.com/in/app/dizo/id1579853683). Furthermore, Realme Dizo Watch R is touted to last up to 12 days.

Dizo Buds Z Pro specifications, features

The new Dizo Buds Z Pro will come with upgrades over the Dizo Buds Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that went live in the country in September this year. As mentioned, the pair will offer active noise cancellation feature. The upcoming Realme Dizo Buds Z Pro have an in-ear design and are rated to offer up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. They will feature 10mm, dynamic drivers, with Bass Boost+ algorithm. Further, the pair come with 88mm super low latency Game Mode that assist users while gaming and streaming content. They can be linked via Realme Link app that is available for Android smartphones.

No further details about the price of Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro have been offered by the company.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dizo Watch R, Dizo Buds Z Pro, Dizo Buds Z Pro launch, Dizo Watch R Specifications, Dizo Watch R Launch, Dizo Buds Z Pro Specifications, Dizo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
5G Services to Roll Out in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, More Cities in 2022
Realme Dizo Watch R With Over 110 Sports Modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro With ANC Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  3. Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV With 70-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  6. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 120Hz Display With 1200 Nits Peak Brightness Teased
  7. Vivo V23 Series Tipped to Launch in India on January 4
  8. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  9. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  10. iPhone 13, iPad (2021), MacBook Air (M1) Get Discounts From Vijay Sales
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. Realme Dizo Watch R With Over 110 Sports Modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro With ANC Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
  3. 5G Services to Roll Out in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, More Cities in 2022
  4. Binance Turkey Unit Accused of Violations After Liability Inspection, Slapped With TRY 8-Million Fine
  5. Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 With HiFi Sound Set to Launch on December 28, Xiaomi Watch S1 Debuting as Well
  6. Google Play Probe: Karnataka High Court Approached by Tech Giant Seeking More Time to Respond to CCI
  7. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 10-Day Battery Launched in India
  8. Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Starlink Satellite-Space Station Near-Misses
  9. Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 12 Series Phones Confirmed to Pack Surge P1 Chip; Full Specifications, Live Images Leak Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com