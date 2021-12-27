Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro are all set to launch in India early next year. The Realme TechLife partner brand launched the vanilla Dizo Watch in the country in August, and now the company is set to expand its smartwatch portfolio with the new launch. Similarly, the audio device will succeed Dizo Buds Z unveiled earlier. The upcoming Dizo Watch R will have a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, while the Dizo Buds Z Pro will come with an in-ear design with a short stem, and Active Noise Cancellation feature. The earphones have up to 25 hours of battery life as well.

Dizo announced the arrival of its two new products via the official Twitter handle. As per the post, the launch date of Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro is set for January 5 and the virtual launch event will begin at 12pm IST. The partner brand confirmed that the upcoming smartwatch and earbuds will be sold via Flipkart.

Ahead of the launch, both the products are listed on Flipkart revealing the design and key features.

Dizo Watch R specifications, features

Dizo Watch R is expected to succeed the Dizo Watch 2 launched in September this year. Unlike the other smartwatches launched by the brand, the new Realme Dizo Watch R will come with a circular shaped dial. As mentioned, it will feature a 1.3-inch AMOLED (360 x 360 pixels) display with 550nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch has a power-saving feature as well. The wearable has support for Always-on Display and offers more than 150 watch faces. For navigation, the watch features two buttons on the side.

Other confirmed features of Dizo Watch R include blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and heart rate monitoring features. It will offer more than 110 sports modes as well. The upcoming smartwatch also has water resistance 5ATM (50-meter) certification.

Dizo claims that its body has a premium metal finish with 2.5D curved glass. Realme Dizo Watch R is said to measure 9.9mm. New smartwatch from Dizo will offer multiple colour options and Black and White shades are confirmed from the Flipkart product page.

Further, it offers smart notifications and can be used to control camera and music of the device connected remotely. The wearable will pair with the Dizo app available on the Google Play and Apple's App Store(https://apps.apple.com/in/app/dizo/id1579853683). Furthermore, Realme Dizo Watch R is touted to last up to 12 days.

Dizo Buds Z Pro specifications, features

The new Dizo Buds Z Pro will come with upgrades over the Dizo Buds Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that went live in the country in September this year. As mentioned, the pair will offer active noise cancellation feature. The upcoming Realme Dizo Buds Z Pro have an in-ear design and are rated to offer up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. They will feature 10mm, dynamic drivers, with Bass Boost+ algorithm. Further, the pair come with 88mm super low latency Game Mode that assist users while gaming and streaming content. They can be linked via Realme Link app that is available for Android smartphones.

No further details about the price of Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro have been offered by the company.

