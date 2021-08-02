Technology News
Realme Dizo Watch With 12 Days Battery, Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Build Launched in India

The smartwatch carries an introductory price of Rs. 2,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 August 2021 17:48 IST
Realme Dizo Watch With 12 Days Battery, Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Build Launched in India

Photo Credit: Dizo

Realme Dizo Watch comes with a touch-supported display

Highlights
  • Realme Dizo Watch will go on sale from August 6
  • The smartwatch supports live watch faces and 90 sport modes
  • Dizo Watch comes with an IP68 build for dust and water resistance

Realme Dizo Watch, the first smartwatch from Realme subsidiary Dizo, was launched in India on Monday. The affordable smartwatch features a colour touchscreen display and is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The Realme Dizo Watch offers preloaded features such as 90 sport modes, live watch faces, and blood oxygen (SpO2) as well as heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also carries an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Overall, the Realme Dizo Watch competes with the likes of the Noise Colorfit Nav, and Amazfit Bip U, among others.

Realme Dizo Watch price in India, availability details

Realme Dizo Watch price in India has been set at Rs. 3,499, though it is initially available at Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch will go on sale via Flipkart in Carbon Grey and Silver colours starting 12pm (noon) on Friday, August 6. It will also later be available through select retail stores in the country.

Realme Dizo Watch specifications

The Realme Dizo Watch features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) TFT display with 600 nits of peak brightness and a 323ppi pixel density. The smartwatch carries a PPG sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring. Further, there is a blood oxygen monitor to let users monitor their SpO2 levels. The watch, however, doesn't have a medical approval and can't be used for diagnosis and treatment.

In terms of activity tracking, the Realme Dizo Watch has 90 sports modes that enable tracking of activities such as running, walking and cycling both indoors and outdoors, as well as spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, and free workout. The smartwatch also records daily and weekly exercise durations and calorie consumption.

The Dizo Watch works with the Realme Link app available for Android and iOS and can double as a control centre for Realme and Dizo connected devices. Users can also control Realme and Dizo earbuds using the smartwatch.

On the connectivity front, the Dizo Watch has Bluetooth v5.0 support. It packs a 315mAh battery powered by a low-power consumption chip and is rated to deliver 12 days of usage. There is also a magnetic charging base that enables power supply through a compatible cradle. Lastly, the smartwatch measures 257.6x35.7x12.2mm and weighs 38 grams.

Jagmeet Singh
