Realme Dizo Watch 2, Realme Dizo Watch Pro Smartwatches With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India

Realme Dizo Watch 2 will be priced at Rs. 1,999, whereas Realme Dizo Watch Pro will be priced at Rs. 4,499 for a limited period.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2021 15:01 IST
Realme Dizo Watch 2 features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display

Highlights
  • Realme Dizo Watch 2 claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life
  • Realme Dizo Watch Pro comes with 90 sports modes
  • Realme Dizo Watch Pro comes with up to 14 days of battery life

Realme Dizo Watch 2 and Realme Dizo Watch Pro smartwatches have been launched in the Indian market. The two wearables come with blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and heart rate monitoring features. The Dizo Watch 2 features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display, whereas the Pro model comes with inbuilt GPS and GLONASS positioning. Realme Dizo Watch 2 offers 600 nits of peak brightness, is made up of 2.5D glass, and has premium metal frame. Realme Dizo Watch Pro comes with 90 sports modes and comes with over 100 watch faces.

Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro price in India, availability

Realme Dizo Watch 2 is priced at Rs. 2,999. It will be sold at a special launch price of Rs. 1,999. Realme Dizo Watch Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 4,999, but will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 4,499. Both the smartwatches will go on sale starting September 22 via Flipkart from 12pm onwards.

The new Realme Dizo Watch 2 comes in four colour variants — Classic Black, Golden Pink, Ivory White, and Silver Grey. The more premium Dizo Watch Pro comes in two colour variants — Black and Space Blue.

Realme Dizo Watch 2 specifications

Realme Dizo Watch 2 features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 2.5D glass protection. It has a square dial with oval edges and 20mm detachable straps. The Dizo Watch 2 weighs 52 grams and it comes with over 100 dynamic watch faces with customisation options. It is integrated with 15 sports modes that includes cycling, walking, running (indoors and outdoors), football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga. The watch is capable of counting steps, distance covered, calories burnt, and more.

The Dizo Watch 2 pairs with the Dizo app available on the Google Play store and App Store. It features 24x7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 measurements. It even tracks menstruation cycles as well as offers breathing guides and meditation options. Further, it is equipped to send sedentary and water intake reminders, call and message notifications and reminders along with weather forecast, alarms, find phone, and control camera and music remotely.

Realme Dizo Watch 2 is 5ATM certified and houses a 260mAh battery that claims to last for up to 10 days on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth v5 and has a magnetic suction charging base.

Realme Dizo Watch Pro specifications

Coming to Realme Dizo Watch Pro, it features a 1.75-inch HD touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with GPS and GLONASS built in and offers more than 100 watch faces with customisation options. The Dizo Watch Pro has a rectangular dial and comprises 90 sports modes for both outdoor and indoor activities such as running, walking, cycling (indoors and outdoors), hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free style workout.

Realme Dizo Watch Pro comes with 24x7 heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 monitoring. Other activities such as steps, calories, distance, sedentary, and water intake reminders are also offered by the smartwatch. Additional features include music control, camera control, unlock smartphone, and search smartphone are some additional smart features available in Realme Dizo Watch Pro along with standard features such as stopwatch, weather forecast, call notification, low battery reminder, do-not disturb mode, and more. It is IP68 certified and supports Bluetooth v5.

The new Realme Dizo Watch Pro packs 390mAh battery that claims to offer up to 14 days of power.

Realme Dizo Watch 2

Realme Dizo Watch 2

Strap Color Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink and Ivory White
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
