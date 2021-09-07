Technology News
Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro India Launch Set for September 15

Realme Dizo Watch 2 will cost approximately Rs 3,000.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 September 2021 19:16 IST
Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro India Launch Set for September 15

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @DIZOTech

Realme Dizo Watch 2 will sport a 1.69-inch display

  • Realme Dizo Watch 2 is a follow-up to Dizo Watch launched in August
  • Realme Dizo Watch 2 will be launched in the Rs 3,000-price range
  • The new smartwatches will be sold via Flipkart

Realme Dizo Watch 2 and Realme Dizo Watch Pro are set to launch in India on September 15 at 12pm IST at a virtual event. The Realme sub-brand launched the vanilla Dizo Watch in the country in August, and now the company is set to expand its smartwatch portfolio with the new launches. The upcoming Realme Dizo Watch 2 will have a 1.69-inch display, while the Dizo Watch Pro will offer heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring.

Realme Dizo Watch 2, Realme Dizo Watch Pro price in India, availability

As per a press release from Realme, Realme Dizo Watch 2 will be launched in the Rs. 3,000-price range. There's no word on the Pro variant pricing as of yet. The company confirmed that the smartwatches will be sold via Flipkart. As mentioned before, the two wearables will be launched on September 15 at 12pm IST.

Realme Dizo Watch 2 specifications, features

Realme confirmed that the Dizo Watch 2 will sport a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display. The smartwatch will come with a metal casing and come with handy features such as sports mode, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 monitoring. The watch is rated 5ATM for water resistance for up to 50m. The smartwatch will also offer multiple colour options and more than a hundred watch faces.

Realme Dizo Watch Pro specifications, features

As per Realme, the Dizo Watch Pro will have inbuilt dual GPS and GLONASS support. It will also offer features like multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 monitoring. No further details have been offered by the company.

The first smartwatch from the brand, Realme Dizo Watch was launched in August at Rs. 3,499. The smartwatch offers features such as 90 sport modes, live watch faces, along with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring. It also has an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Including Realme Dizo Watch, Dizo has launched nine products in India since its launch in May this year. Dizo's most recent launch was its two active noise cancellation (ANC)-enabled true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds — Dizo GoPods and Dizo GoPods Neo.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Dizo Watch 2, Realme Dizo Watch 2 Price in India, Realme Dizo Watch Pro, Dizo, Realme, Realme Dizo, Realme Dizo Watch pro Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro India Launch Set for September 15
