Realme Dizo Watch 2 and Realme Dizo Watch Pro are all set to launch in India today, September 15. The two smartwatches are teased to come with heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring features. The Dizo Watch 2 will sport a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display. In addition to launching the two smartwatches, the Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker range will go on sale for the first time today. The portable speaker offers six hours of total playback and comes with a 3W dynamic boost driver along with a passive radiator and is paired with a Bass Boost+ enhancement.

Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro, Pocket Bluetooth speaker launch details, price in India

The new Realme Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro smartwatch launch will take place at 12pm IST today. The two wearables will be introduced by artist Eric Jason Dsouza. The company says that the launch event will be a “little different,” but doesn't offer many details. The smartwatch will be announced via the company's social media handles, including Twitter. Realme says that the Dizo Watch 2 will be launched in the Rs. 3,000-price range. There's no word on the Pro variant's pricing as of yet. The wearables are teased to be available via Flipkart.

As mentioned, Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker will also go on sale today at 12pm through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers. It will come with a price tag of Rs. 1,099, and will be available in Classic Black and Dessert White shades. The speakers will come with an introductory pricing of Rs. 999 during its initial sale today.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker specifications

On the specifications front, Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with a 600mAh battery. The speaker claims to deliver six hours of playback time on a single charge. It comes with a 3W dynamic boost driver along with a passive radiator and is paired with a Bass Boost+ enhancement. It also offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity and has a USB Type-C charging port. It measures 101x60.9x33mm and weighs 113 grams. The speaker includes three preset equalisers and features touch controls.

Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro specifications, features (expected)

Realme has been teasing key specifications ahead of the arrival of the Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro. The Dizo Watch 2 will sport a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display. The smartwatch will offer multiple colour options and more than a hundred watch faces. The watch is rated 5ATM for water resistance for up to 50m. It will come with a metal casing and come with handy features such as sports mode, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 monitoring.

As per Realme, the Dizo Watch Pro will have inbuilt dual GPS and GLONASS support. It will also offer features like multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 monitoring.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.