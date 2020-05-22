Technology News
Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased Ahead of Launch

Realme Buds Air Neo will be powered by 13mm drivers and support touch controls for music, voice assistance, calls, and more.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 May 2020 10:48 IST
Realme Buds Air Neo will come in three colours

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air Neo expected to be priced at Rs. 2,999
  • They are expected on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores
  • Realme Buds Air Neo are said to have 17 hours of battery life

Realme Buds Air Neo may be priced at Rs. 2,999. As per a new report, a poster for the Realme Buds Air Neo has been leaked suggesting the pricing of the upcoming new true wireless earphones, as well as stating that they will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores. Additionally, the Realme Buds Air Neo teaser page on the official website shares more details about the earphones and states that the May 25 event will start at 12:30pm.

Realme Buds Air Neo price (expected)

Realme itself has not shared pricing for the Realme Buds Air Neo, but according to a leaked poster first spotted by MySmartPrice, their price is Rs. 2,999. The poster also states that the TWS earphones will be available through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.

The Realme Buds Air Neo will be launched in three colour options on May 25 alongside the Realme TV and Realme Watch. The event will start at 12:30pm, as per the teaser page on the official website.

The Realme Buds Air Neo are the successor to the Realme Buds Air that were launched late last year and marked the company's entry into the true wireless audio space in India. The Buds Air are priced at Rs. 3,999 and judging by the leaked pricing for the Buds Air Neo, they seem to be a toned down version of the original Buds Air.

 

Realme Buds Air Neo specifications

Realme has teased some of the specifications for the Realme Buds Air Neo through the teaser page. They will be powered by 13mm drivers, have 3 hours of playback on a single charge, and 17 hours of playback with the charging case. They support dual channel transmission with Bluetooth v5.0 and feature super low latency mode, which the company says offers “50 percent lower latency compared to normal mode.” The Realme Buds Air Neo have touch controls for music, calls, voice assistance, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Air Neo price, Realme Buds Air Neo specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
