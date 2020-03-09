Technology News
loading

Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Everything You Need to Know

Realme Band comes in black, green, and yellow strap colour options and will be available via Realme.com and Amazon.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 March 2020 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Everything You Need to Know

Realme Band debuted in India on March 5

Highlights
  • Realme Band is specifically designed for sports enthusiasts
  • It comes with different modes including a Cricket mode
  • The band has a real-time heart rate monitoring system

Realme Band's second sale in India will take place today at 12pm (noon) IST through both online and offline stores, a week after the fitness band's launch. At the time of Realme Band's launch on March 5, the fitness band was available on Realme's official website, however, it was only there for a limited time period as a part of the company's “Hate-to-Wait” sale. The fitness band comes in black, green, and yellow strap colour options and will be also available on the e-commerce website, Amazon.

Realme Band price in India

Realme Band price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499. The fitness band is available on Realme's official website with limited offers including an "exchange offer". Customers can check the availability of this service on the website after putting their Pincode.

The band that is also available on Amazon for the same price, however, the e-commerce website does not include any offers. Additionally, the band is available at various offline stores.

Realme Band specifications, features

Designed as a competitor to the Mi Band 4, the Realme Band comes with a colour display with real-time heart rate monitoring system. Moreover, the band features a 0.96-inch (2.4cm) colour TFT LCD panel that has 80x160 pixels resolution and supports five-level brightness that can be adjusted through the Realme Link app.

There are also five dial faces that can be applied on the Realme Band using the Realme Link app. The company had earlier promised that future over-the-air (OTA) updates will add additional dial faces.

Specifically designed for fitness enthusiasts, the band has nine sport modes that include walking, running, and yoga among others. There is also the Cricket Mode that offers detailed statistics while playing a cricket match.

On the specifications front, the Realme Band includes a three-axis accelerometer, rotor vibration motor, and Bluetooth v4.2. The band is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop and it is equipped with a 90mAh battery that is touted to last six to nine days. The display panel of the Realme Band wakes up with a lift of your wrist using the built-in gravity sensor.

Realme has provided an IP68-certified build that is touted to protect against dirt, dust, sand, and “occasional dips” in the water. The band comes with smart notifications and supports apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube among others. Additionally, it will get features such as cloud multi-dial, multi-language font, and weather forecast through a future update.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Band price in India, Realme Band specifications, Realme Band, Realme, Realme Band Sale
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27: All You Need to Know
Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  2. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27
  3. Realme 6: The Redmi Note 8 Pro Killer India Has Been Waiting For?
  4. ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 300 Mbps Speeds, Unlimited Data Until March 31
  5. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy M21 Said to Launch With 48-Megapixel Camera on March 16
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  10. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27: All You Need to Know
  3. Onward Rocks to $68 Million Box Office Opening Amid Coronavirus Concerns
  4. Top Tesla Investor Says Tesla Is 'Better Run' After Leadership Shuffle: Report
  5. PM Modi Hands Over Social Media Accounts to Mark Women's Day
  6. Uber, Delivery Services to Compensate Drivers Diagnosed With Coronavirus
  7. ISS Astronauts Grow Earth-Like Fresh Lettuce in Space
  8. Google Pixel 4 Gets 'Require Eyes to Be Open' Face Unlock Setting, Doesn't Work Yet
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Survives Durability Test in New Video
  10. Apple Launches iPad Air (2019) Service Program to Fix ‘Blank Screen’ Issue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.