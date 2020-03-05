Realme Band with real-time heart rate monitoring and a colour display has debuted in India. Designed as a competitor to the Mi Band 4, the Realme Band comes with features such as USB Direct Charge and smart notifications. The fitness band also includes five personalised dial faces. Further, there are three strap colour options to choose from. The Realme Band can be connected with an Android smartphone using the Realme Link app. The fitness band also has a dedicated Cricket Mode that is aimed especially for Indian users.

Realme Band price in India

Realme Band price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499. The fitness band comes in Black, Green, and Yellow strap colour options and will be available for purchase starting today through the Realme.com website as a part of the limited-period “Hate-to-Wait” sale. However, the first regular sale will take place at 12pm (noon) IST on March 9 through Realme.com. The smart band will be available via Amazon and offline stores soon as well.

To recall, Xiaomi had launched its Mi Band 4 in India with a price tag of Rs. 2,499, though it is currently available at Rs. 2,299.

Realme Band specifications, features

The Realme Band features a 0.96-inch (2.4cm) colour TFT LCD panel that has 80x160 pixels resolution. The display features a touch button. It also supports five-level brightness that can be adjusted through the Realme Link app. Further, the display panel wakes up with a lift of your wrist using the built-in gravity sensor.

There are five dial faces that can be applied on the Realme Band using the Realme Link app. Realme also promised that future over-the-air (OTA) updates will add additional dial faces.

Specifically for fitness enthusiasts, the Realme Band comes preloaded with a high-precision PPG optical heart rate sensor that is claimed to measure real-time heart rate of users every five minutes. The band also comes with a Sleep Quality Monitor that uses an algorithm to analyse sleep quality and generate a report to help users understand their sleeping patterns. To remind users to move or take a walk after sitting for a long time, there is an Idle Alert feature.

The Realme Band also comes with a list of nine sport modes that include walking, running, and yoga among others. You can store any three of the given modes on the fitness band. There is also the Cricket Mode to offer detailed statistics while playing a cricket match.

Realme has provided an IP68-certified build that is touted to protect against dirt, dust, sand, and “occasional dips” in the water. The band comes with smart notifications and supports apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube among others. Moreover, it will get features such as cloud multi-dial, multi-language font, and weather forecast through a future update.

On the specifications front, the Realme Band includes a three-axis accelerometer, rotor vibration motor, and Bluetooth v4.2. The band is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop. The band packs a 90mAh battery that is touted to last six to nine days.