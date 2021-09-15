Technology News
loading

Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched

Realme Band 2 price is set at MYR 139 (roughly Rs. 2,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 September 2021 16:08 IST
Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Realme Malaysia

Realme Band 2 comes with a 1.4-inch colour display that has 400 nits of peak brightness

Highlights
  • Realme Band 2 will go on sale in Malaysia starting September 20
  • The new Realme Band comes with blood oxygen monitoring sensor
  • Realme Band 2 can be paired with an Android or iOS device

Realme Band 2 was unveiled on Wednesday, September 15 as the latest fitness tracker by the Chinese company. The new Realme Band comes with a larger colour display and includes blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring to deliver an upgraded experience over the original Realme Band that was launched last year. The Realme Band 2 also features a water-resistant build and is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The fitness-tracking wristband will get as many as 90 sports modes through a future update to help you track your fitness on-the-go.

Realme Band 2 price, availability

Realme Band 2 price has been set at MYR 139 (roughly Rs. 2,500). The band will go on sale in Malaysia through e-commerce site Lazada starting September 20.

Details about the India launch of the Realme Band 2 are yet to be officially announced. However, tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91Mobiles recently claimed that the fitness band would enter the Indian market sometime in October.

The first-generation Realme Band was launched in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,499.

Realme Band 2 specifications

The Realme Band 2 features a 1.4-inch touch display with 167x320 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display is significantly larger in size when compared with the 0.96-inch screen available on the original Realme Band that comes with an 80x160 pixels resolution. The Realme Band 2 also supports over 50 personalised dial faces. Additionally, you can add your favourite picture as a dial face on the band.

As Realme has upgraded the design of the Realme Band 2, there is support for universal 18mm interchangeable wrist straps. This means that you can attach any of your preferred straps with the fitness band to match it with your dress or style.

The Realme Band 2 includes a GH3011 sensor to enable continuous heart-rate monitoring. It is also claimed to help alert users if their heart rate goes above the safety zone.

In addition to the heart rate sensor, the Realme Band 2 includes dedicated support to track your blood oxygen levels. The measurement is, however, not approved for diagnosis and medical treatment purposes as is the case with most wearables.

The Realme Band 2 uses a mix of hardware and software to provide sleep quality analysis when connected with the Realme Link app. The mobile app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. Further, the Realme Band 2 is designed to track different sports and workouts such as cricket, hiking, running, and yoga. The company has promised to offer a total of 90 sports modes that will be available through an over-the-air (OTA) update at a later stage.

Realme has designed the build of the Realme Band 2 with water resistance of up to 50 metres. The smart band is also capable of controlling connected devices such as Realme Buds Air and home appliances.

Connectivity-wise, the Realme Band 2 has Bluetooth v5.1 support. The band is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.1 or iOS 11. It packs a 204mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of usage. The smart band measures 259.8x24.6x12.1mm and weighs 27.3 grams.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Band 2

Realme Band 2

Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices iPhone, Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Band 2 price, Realme Band 2 specifications, Realme Band 2, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch to Be Livestreamed by Netflix on YouTube: How to Watch
Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Solid Entertainment Package and Nothing More
  6. New iPad, iPad mini With Faster Performance, Improved Displays Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Teased by Amazon
  8. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  9. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch Today: How to Watch Event
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Chips Act' Planned by EU to Promote Semi-Conductor Self Sufficiency
  2. YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out New Translate Feature for Comments, Supports Over 100 Languages
  3. Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched
  4. SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch to Be Livestreamed by Netflix on YouTube: How to Watch
  5. Realme Dizo Watch 2, Realme Dizo Watch Pro Smartwatches With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  6. iQoo Z5 Launch Date Set for September 23, Snapdragon 778G Confirmed
  7. Artificial Intelligence Has a Lot to Learn From Sea Slug, Study Suggests
  8. Snap Hires Jacqueline Beauchere as Its First Global Head of Platform Safety
  9. Google Says It Offers More Than KRW 12 Trillion in Consumer Benefits in South Korea
  10. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Prices in India Cut After iPhone 13 Series Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com