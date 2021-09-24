Realme Band 2 was launched in India on Friday as the new fitness band offered by the company. It comes with a larger display compared to its predecessor. The new Realme fitness band also gets blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring sensor that was absent in its predecessor — the Realme Band. The new fitness band from Realme is claimed to come with up to 12 days of battery life and features a water-resistant build. Being a fitness tracker, the Realme Band 2 will get up to 90 sports modes through a future update.

Realme Band 2 price in India

The Realme Band 2 price in India is set at Rs. 2,999. The new fitness band from Realme will be available to purchase via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores, with its first sale at 12pm on September 27. It is available in a sole Black colour option.

The original Realme Band was launched in India in March 2020 and was priced at Rs. 1,499. The Realme Band 2 was first released in Malaysia earlier this month and came with a price tag of MYR 139 (roughly Rs. 2,500).

Realme Band 2 specifications

The newly launched fitness tracker from Realme features a 1.4-inch touchscreen with 167x320 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. For comparison, the original Realme Band came with a 0.96-inch display with an 80x160 pixels resolution. The Realme Band 2 gets over 50 personalised dial faces and users will also get the option to customise a dial face by using their favourite picture.

The Realme Band 2 comes with universal 18mm interchangeable straps. This means that users can attach any strap of their choice to suit their style. The fitness band features a GH3011 sensor that continuously monitors the users heart-rate. It is also claimed to alert users if their heart rate rises above the safe zone.

When connected to the Realme Link app, the Realme Band 2 provides sleep quality analysis using a mixture of hardware and software. The app is available for Android and iOS smartphones. Realme has mentioned that up to 90 sports modes and workout modes including cricket, hiking, running, and more will be available with the Realme Band 2.

Realme Band 2 comes with up to 50 metres of water resistance and can control connected devices like Realme Buds Air and home appliances. It features Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity and is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.1 or iOS 11.

The Realme Band 2 packs a 204mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 12 days worth of battery life. It measures 259.8x24.6x12.1mm and weighs 27.3 grams.