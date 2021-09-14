Technology News
loading

Realme Band 2 Launch Date Set for September 15: Report

Realme Band 2 launch announcement will be made on the company's Facebook page in Malaysia.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 September 2021 12:44 IST
Realme Band 2 Launch Date Set for September 15: Report

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Realme Band 2 may not get a navigation button on the side

Highlights
  • Realme Band 2 could launch in India, BIS listing suggests
  • The design is said to be similar to Huawei Watch Fit, more
  • Realme Band 2 could get a battery bigger than the one on Realme Band

Realme Band 2 is reportedly set to launch in Malaysia on Wednesday, September 15. An official poster for the launch event has been circulating online and it mentions that the launch event will be held via Facebook. The poster only shows the design of the upcoming wearable, and it seems to be different from its predecessor — Realme Band. However, the design of the upcoming Realme Band 2 seems to be similar to the design of the Huawei Watch Fit and a couple of Honor Band models.

The official poster for the launch of Realme Band 2 in Malaysia was spotted by Gizmochina. The poster mentions that the Realme wearable will launch on September 15, 2021, at 12pm MYT (9:30am IST). The launch event will take place via Realme's Facebook page in Malaysia.

The poster also shows the design of the upcoming fitness band. Realme Band 2 is shown with a touchscreen colour display in a rectangular housing. The display is shown sans buttons at the bottom or the right side of the wearable. It is not yet confirmed if Realme Band 2 will get a navigation button on the left side (not visible on poster).

As mentioned, the design also seems extremely familiar to the design seen on Huawei Watch Fit. Realme Band 2's design also has similarities to Honor Watch ES and Honor Band 6. The main differentiator for Realme Band 6 in comparison to the rest is the lack of a navigation button on the right side of the wearable.

As per Gizmochina, the display on the Realme Band 2 is bigger compared to its predecessor. Realme Band 2 could come with a 1.4-inch touchscreen colour display, that is quite bigger than Realme Band's 0.96-inch display.

Realme Band 2 may also come with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, 9 activity modes, among other such fitness tracking features. It is also likely to come with a bigger battery, owing to the bigger screen.

There is no information when Realme Band 2 will launch in other regions. However, the fitness band was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting that it may launch in India soon.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Band 2, Realme Band 2 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled

Related Stories

Realme Band 2 Launch Date Set for September 15: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch Is Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode
  4. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  5. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  6. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official
  8. Realme C25Y to Launch in India on September 16
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone Is Launching on September 22 
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin’s Biggest Backer MicroStrategy Further Boosts Its Holdings by BTC 5,050
  2. Realme Band 2 Launch Date Set for September 15: Report
  3. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  4. Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Broadened by US Attorney General to Challenge Agreements With Third-Party Sellers
  5. WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Time Limit Settings Being Tested for Android Users: Report
  6. Cryptocurrency Tie-Up: Walmart Says Looking Into Fake Press Release on Litecoin Partnership
  7. The Batman ‘Penguin’ HBO Max Prequel Spin-Off Series in Development: Reports
  8. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official: Specifications
  9. Facebook Shields Certain Celebrities, Politicians, High-Profile Users From Some of Its Rules: Report
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com