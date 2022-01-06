Fossil has launched two new smartwatches at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 - Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6. Both of them are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC and run Google's Wear OS. Razer X Fossil Gen 6 – developed in partnership with gaming peripherals brand Razer – will only be available in limited quantities. Both Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches will be compatible with Wear OS 3 when the update is rolled out later this year.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 price, availability

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will retail for $329 (roughly Rs. 24,500) and will be available starting January 10 via Fossil's website, Razer's website, Gamestop, and select retail stores. Fossil mentions that its Razer smartwatch will be limited to 1,337 units. It will be offered with a Black case along with Black and Green 22mm silicone straps.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 is priced at $295 (roughly Rs. 21,900) and is available to purchase on the official website. It is offered in five colour options – Black, Charcoal, Espresso, Rose Gold, and Silver.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 specifications

As mentioned, both Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches run Google's Wear OS and sport a 1.28-inch (416x416 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 326 ppi pixel density in a 44mm round dial. Powering them is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory.

Connectivity options on Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 include Bluetooth v5 LE, GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, fff-body IR, PPG heart rate sensor, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor. Fossil claims that their battery will last for more than 24 hours and a half an hour charge gives them 80 percent juice. Both watches are water-resistant up to 3ATM (30 metres).

The smartwatches get three buttons on the right side. The middle button – also the home button – can be rotated, while the other two can be configured by the user. The only difference between Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 is that the former gets a customisable chroma dial with four settings – Breathing, Spectrum Cycling, Static, and Wave. Both smartwatches can be connected to Android and iOS smartphones and have calling capabilities.

As per a report by Android Authority, Fossil will bring Amazon Alexa support for all its Gen 6 smartwatches later this year. When it arrives, it will be the first instance where users will be able to experience Amazon Alexa on Google's Wear OS-powered smartwatches.