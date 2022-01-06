Technology News
CES 2022: Razer X Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatches With Google's Wear OS Launched

Razer X Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 are compatible with Google's Wear OS 3.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 January 2022 13:02 IST
CES 2022: Razer X Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatches With Google's Wear OS Launched

Photo Credit: Fossil

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be limited to 1,337 units and will be available later this month

Highlights
  • Skagen Falster Gen 6 will be available in five colour options
  • Both smartwatches are powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC
  • Alexa support will reportedly arrive soon to all Fossil Gen 6 watches

Fossil has launched two new smartwatches at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 - Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6. Both of them are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC and run Google's Wear OS. Razer X Fossil Gen 6 – developed in partnership with gaming peripherals brand Razer – will only be available in limited quantities. Both Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches will be compatible with Wear OS 3 when the update is rolled out later this year.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 price, availability

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will retail for $329 (roughly Rs. 24,500) and will be available starting January 10 via Fossil's website, Razer's website, Gamestop, and select retail stores. Fossil mentions that its Razer smartwatch will be limited to 1,337 units. It will be offered with a Black case along with Black and Green 22mm silicone straps.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 is priced at $295 (roughly Rs. 21,900) and is available to purchase on the official website. It is offered in five colour options – Black, Charcoal, Espresso, Rose Gold, and Silver.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 specifications

As mentioned, both Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches run Google's Wear OS and sport a 1.28-inch (416x416 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 326 ppi pixel density in a 44mm round dial. Powering them is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory.

Connectivity options on Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 include Bluetooth v5 LE, GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, fff-body IR, PPG heart rate sensor, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor. Fossil claims that their battery will last for more than 24 hours and a half an hour charge gives them 80 percent juice. Both watches are water-resistant up to 3ATM (30 metres).

The smartwatches get three buttons on the right side. The middle button – also the home button – can be rotated, while the other two can be configured by the user. The only difference between Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 is that the former gets a customisable chroma dial with four settings – Breathing, Spectrum Cycling, Static, and Wave. Both smartwatches can be connected to Android and iOS smartphones and have calling capabilities.

As per a report by Android Authority, Fossil will bring Amazon Alexa support for all its Gen 6 smartwatches later this year. When it arrives, it will be the first instance where users will be able to experience Amazon Alexa on Google's Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Razer X Fossil Gen 6

Razer X Fossil Gen 6

Strap Colour Black, Green
Display Size 32mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Skagen Falster Gen 6

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Strap Colour Black, Silver, Rose Gold, Grey, Brown
Display Size 32mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Milanese
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Charging, Xiaomi 11i 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

