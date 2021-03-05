Technology News
Razer Anzu Smart Glasses With Built-in Speakers, Touch Controls, and Blue Light Filter Launched

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are said to filter 35 percent of blue light. The replacement polarised lenses have 99 percent UVA/ UVB protection.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2021 15:06 IST
Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are offered in a single Black colour

Highlights
  • Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are priced at $199.99 for both shapes
  • Razer Anzu Smart Glasses come in small/ medium and large sizes
  • The smart glasses claim to have 60ms low latency audio

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses have launched in the US. Razer describes them as open-ear audio glasses that also filter blue light, to reduce eyestrain from computers and other screens. Going by the design though, it looks more like there are small speakers in the temples of the glasses, which offer directional sound aimed at the wearer's ears. Razer offers two designs for the Anzu Smart Glasses — round and rectangular, and there are two size options as well. They come in a single colour option and have touch controls on the temples. Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are thicker than your average spectacles but not so much that they stand out. The smart glasses are lightweight as well, with the small size rectangle model being the lightest of the variants.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses price

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,600) and are available in the US via Razer's website. They are currently out of stock and Razer has not shared any information on the pair's international availability yet. They come in round and rectangle shapes as well as small/ medium and large sizes.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses specifications, features

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses have built-in speakers with 16mm drivers in the temples. They come with advanced eye protection and Razer says the pair can filter 35 percent of the blue light. The smart glasses also come bundled with polarised replacement lenses that offer 99 percent ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) protection.

The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses have an advertised 60ms low latency audio via Bluetooth connection. There are touch controls on the temples that let you change tracks, play or pause media, manage calls, and activate voice assistant. The glasses have a claimed battery life of five hours on a single charge and they power off automatically when folded. The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses come with IPX4 water resistance that keeps them safe from splashes and sweat.

There are status indicators on the inner side of the temples along with omnidirectional microphones. In terms of dimensions, the small/ medium rectangle glasses have a lens width of 51.8mm, bridge width of 18.5mm, temple length of 140mm, and lens height of 38mm. The small size of the rectangle glasses weighs 43 grams and the large size weighs slightly more at 46 grams. The round Razer Anzu Smart Glasses also have a small/ medium and large size, where the small/ medium measures 49.2mm in lens width, 21.5mm in bridge width, and 46mm lens height. The small size in round weighs 44 grams and the large size weighs 48 grams.

The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses compete with the likes of Bose Frames audio smart glasses that were launched in India in October 2020.

Vineet Washington
