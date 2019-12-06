Technology News
loading

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, ‘World’s First’ 5G XR Platform, Announced, Supports 8K 360-Degree Video

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 is said to be the first XR platform which enables low-latency camera pass-through for mixed reality use cases.

By | Updated: 6 December 2019 10:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, ‘World’s First’ 5G XR Platform, Announced, Supports 8K 360-Degree Video

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform supports 1.5x the pixel rate 3x telex rate for graphics rendering

Highlights
  • The Snapdragon XR2 boasts of improved CPU and GPU performance
  • It's the world's first XR headset with built-n 5G
  • We can expect commercial products based on this sometime next year

Qualcomm has unveiled its new extended reality platform called the Snapdragon XR2 platform. Qualcomm says it's the world's first 5G-supported platform, which can be scaled across various uses cases of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). The Snapdragon XR2 promises twice the CPU and GPU performance, four times more video bandwidth, six times higher resolution, and eleven times AI improvement. Qualcomm says that its current working with multiple OEMs for commercialising devices based on the XR2 platform soon. 

The Snapdragon XR2 is positioned as the premium extended reality offering, while the XR platform continues to exist a tier below it. Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon XR2 is the world's first XR platform with seven concurrent cameras and a dedicated computer vision processor. This is also said to be the first XR platform which enables low-latency camera pass-through for mixed reality use cases. Compared to the Snapdragon 835 mobile XR platform, the new XR2 platform supports 1.5x the pixel rate 3x telex rate for graphics rendering.

The display panel offers up to 3K x 3K resolution per eye at 90fps and the first XR platform to support 8K 360 degree videos at 60fps. The built-in seven cameras are capable of tracking the head, eyes and lips with 26-point skeletal hand tracking. The Hexagon DSP in the Snapdragon XR2 platform supports 3D spatial sound.

XR devices range from standalone headsets to other categories such as ‘XR Viewers,' where the processing is split between the headset and another device like a 5G smartphone, said Hugo Swart, VP and Head of XR at Qualcomm. ‘Boundless XR' and ‘Boundless XR with 5G' are some of the new emerging categories, which won't require a wired connection between the headset and a 5G device, while still splitting the processing between the two devices so the VR or MR headset can be made slimmer and more portable.

Disclosure: Qualcomm sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the trip to Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon, XR, Snapdragon XR2, virtual reality, 5G
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Nokia 2.3 With Dual Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery, 6.2-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Uber Says It Received Over 3,000 Sexual Assault Reports, Including 229 Rape Claims, in the US in 2018
Honor Smartphones
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, ‘World’s First’ 5G XR Platform, Announced, Supports 8K 360-Degree Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 2.3 With Dual Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, ‘World’s First’ 5G XR Platform, Announced
  4. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  5. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Vu Ultra Android Smart TV Review
  8. Redmi K30 4G Variant Confirmed to Launch Soon by Xiaomi Executive
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c, 8cx Chips Announced for Budget Windows PCs
  10. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Buys First-Ever Carbon-Free Aluminium for Use in Its Products
  2. A TikTok Craze Is Minting Celebrities and Ruining Lives in India
  3. Spotify Wrapped 2019 Is Now Out, Featuring 'Your Top Songs' and 'My Decade Wrapped'
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, ‘World’s First’ 5G XR Platform, Announced, Supports 8K 360-Degree Video
  5. Amazon Blaming Trump Over Pentagon Cloud Contract Loss, Judge Says
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, Snapdragon 7c, Snapdragon 8cx Chips Announced for Budget ARM Windows PCs
  7. Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea New Plans 2019: Revised Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared
  8. Jio New Plan Prices Now Live: Latest All-in-One Plans Start at Rs. 199 With 28 Days Validity
  9. Uber Says It Received Over 3,000 Sexual Assault Reports, Including 229 Rape Claims, in the US in 2018
  10. Nokia 2.3 With Dual Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery, 6.2-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.