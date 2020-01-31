Technology News
Puma Smartwatch Launched in India by Puma and Fossil Group at Rs. 19,995

Puma Smartwatch will be available offline via Puma stores

31 January 2020
Puma Smartwatch Launched in India by Puma and Fossil Group at Rs. 19,995
Highlights
  • The Puma Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 19,995
  • It sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED display
  • Puma Smartwatch has support for NFC payments via Google Pay

Athletic and casual footwear maker Puma has just launched its first smartwatch in India. Called the Puma Smartwatch, this product was launched internationally last year. The German multinational company has designed the watch along with Fossil Group which has been in the smartwatch game for a really long time. This is the first time Puma has brought a smartwatch to India. Buyers now get one more device to choose from in the market.

Puma Smartwatch price in India

Puma has launched its first wearable device in the country called the Puma Smartwatch and has priced it at Rs. 19,995. The smartwatch will be available at Puma stores across India, if you are looking to buy the device online, the Puma Smartwatch will be available on Flipkart as well as Puma.com. Puma offers 2 years of warranty on the Puma Smartwatch.

Puma Smartwatch specifications

The Puma Smartwatch runs Wear OS by Google, made by Puma and Fossil. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Wear platform. It sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 390x390 pixels resolution. The Puma Smartwatch has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

Puma has opted for an aluminium dial and offers a silicone strap. Connectivity options on the Puma Smartwatch include Bluetooth 4.2 and built-in GPS. The Puma Smartwatch sports a heart-rate tracker at the back.

The Puma Smartwatch can also track activities like pilates, rowing, spinning, and count reps from strength training workouts via Google Fit. When the smartwatch is set to workout mode, it also tracks heart rate continuously.

Since it is a Wear OS device, Google Assistant is built-in. The smartwatch is swim-proof as well and has support for NFC payments via Google Pay. The battery capacity on the Puma Smartwatch is unknown by the company claims that will last for 1 to 2 days.

Further reading: Puma Smartwatch, Puma, Fossil, Fossil Group, WearOS
Aditya Shenoy

