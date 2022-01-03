Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch was launched in India on Monday. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling capabilities and sports a 1.75-inch HD display. Being a smartwatch, Portronics Kronos Y1 also features a bunch of health monitoring features such as blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, and multiple sports modes. Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch also features more than 200 watch faces and has a battery life of up to 7 days.

Portronics Kronos Y1 price in India

Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 3,399. At the time of writing, it was listed at Rs. 3,449 on the official website. Furthermore, Amazon lists the Portronics smartwatch for Rs. 3,299, while Flipkart lists it for Rs. 3,399. It is offered in Black and Grey colour options and comes with 12 months of warranty.

Portronics Kronos Y1 specifications

The newly launched smartwatch by Portronics sports a 1.75-inch HD (240x280 pixels) dynamic display with a curved glass. Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and features Bluetooth calling capabilities. Using the inbuilt microphone and speakers, users can make and receive calls on the smartwatch. Furthermore, users can also utilise the smartwatch as a remote shutter and music controller. It gets 64MB of onboard storage.

As mentioned earlier, Portronics Kronos Y1 has a host of health monitoring features. It gets blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and sleep tracking. The smartwatch also features multiple sports modes like walking, running, cycling, swimming, basketball, and badminton to name a few.

The IP67-rated Portronics Kronos Y1 has a battery life of up to 7 days and up to 15 days of standby time. Users will be able to choose from more than 200 customisable watch faces through the Kronos app on Android and iOS. The smartwatch measures 165x70x28mm and weighs 55 grams.

