Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Portronics Kronos Y1 has been given an introductory price in India of Rs. 3,399.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 January 2022 14:07 IST
Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Kronos Y1 is offered in Black and Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Portronics Kronos Y1 has a 1.75-inch HD dynamic display with curved glass
  • It features Bluetooth v5 for its calling capabilities
  • Portronics Kronos Y1 gets 64MB of onboard storage

Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch was launched in India on Monday. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling capabilities and sports a 1.75-inch HD display. Being a smartwatch, Portronics Kronos Y1 also features a bunch of health monitoring features such as blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, and multiple sports modes. Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch also features more than 200 watch faces and has a battery life of up to 7 days.

Portronics Kronos Y1 price in India

Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 3,399. At the time of writing, it was listed at Rs. 3,449 on the official website. Furthermore, Amazon lists the Portronics smartwatch for Rs. 3,299, while Flipkart lists it for Rs. 3,399. It is offered in Black and Grey colour options and comes with 12 months of warranty.

Portronics Kronos Y1 specifications

The newly launched smartwatch by Portronics sports a 1.75-inch HD (240x280 pixels) dynamic display with a curved glass. Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and features Bluetooth calling capabilities. Using the inbuilt microphone and speakers, users can make and receive calls on the smartwatch. Furthermore, users can also utilise the smartwatch as a remote shutter and music controller. It gets 64MB of onboard storage.

As mentioned earlier, Portronics Kronos Y1 has a host of health monitoring features. It gets blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and sleep tracking. The smartwatch also features multiple sports modes like walking, running, cycling, swimming, basketball, and badminton to name a few.

The IP67-rated Portronics Kronos Y1 has a battery life of up to 7 days and up to 15 days of standby time. Users will be able to choose from more than 200 customisable watch faces through the Kronos app on Android and iOS. The smartwatch measures 165x70x28mm and weighs 55 grams.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Portronics Kronos Y1

Portronics Kronos Y1

Strap Colour Black, Grey
Display Size 45mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Portronics, Portronics Kronos Y1, Portronics Kronos Y1 Price in India, Portronics Kronos Y1 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
