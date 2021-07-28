Portronics Kronos Beta was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest affordable smartwatch from the Indian brand. The new model offers features such as real-time heart rate monitoring and seven days of battery life. The Kronos Beta smartwatch has a dust- and water-resistant build and supports over 100 watch faces. Similar to some of the more premium smartwatches, the Portronics Kronos Beta comes with offline music playback option using its built-in storage. You also get preloaded sports modes to track a list of activities.

Portronics Kronos Beta price in India, availability details

The Portronics Kronos Beta smartwatch comes in Black, Grey, and Rose Pink colours with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. It is available through the official Portronics website as well as various online portals.

Portronics Kronos Beta specifications

On the specifications front, the Portronics Kronos Beta features a 1.28-inch TFT round-shape display with touch support. The smartwatch comes with 512MB of onboard storage that is touted to store up to 300 songs. In terms of activity and fitness tracking, the Kronos Beta comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring and has 10 sports modes to track activities such as running, walking, hiking, and stair steps, among others.

Portronics claims to offer over 100 watch faces on the Kronos Beta smartwatch. Further, users have the ability to make their own faces using the companion app. There is also Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

The Portronics Kronos Beta comes with an IP68-certified body made of aluminium and polycarbonate that is claimed to resist dust and water to some extent. The smartwatch packs a 240mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life. The built-in battery is said to take around an hour's time to charge fully.