Pebble is a homegrown Indian audio, smart wearables, and accessories brand. On Tuesday, it launched the Pebble Pace Pro in India, the successor to the Pebble Pace smartwatch. It is an essential upgrade over its predecessor and sports a 1.7-inch bright curved HD display. It is equipped with sensors for monitoring your health and fitness levels throughout the day, the company claims. The smartwatch is being touted by the company as a fashion accessory and a substitute for existing designer analogue watches. This offering from Pebble is claimed to be a "feature-packed and value-for-money smartwatch."

Pebble Pace Pro price in India, availability

Pebble Pace Pro with a 1.7-inch curved HD display is currently available on Amazon at a launch price of Rs. 2,999. The Pebble Pace Pro is currently available with four colour options - Golden Black, Ivory, Jet Black, and Metallic Blue.

Pebble Pace Pro specifications, features

Pebble Pace Pro, as previously mentioned, is equipped with a 1.7-inch curved HD display. The smartwatch features an easily accessible menu shortcut and a clutter-free user interface. There are sensors for monitoring SpO2, heart rate, and blood pressure levels. Komal Agarwal, Pebble Co-Founder, said, "It has the complete health suite with eight primary sports modes and accurate sensors to track calories burnt and steps taken throughout the day. Other important features include hydration alert, sleep record, call reject & mute, female health alert, and more." It offers a battery life of up to 15 days of active usage. The Pace Pro has been designed to offer a premium look at an affordable price. It is equipped with an alloy body, and weighs 46 grams. Additionally, the smartwatch offers over 100 watch faces and swappable straps to match up with your attire and mood. The company aims to offer this smartwatch as a substitute for the current designer analogue watches. Pebble has been building up its catalogue recently. Last month, it released the Pebble Leap and second-generation Pebble Cosmos Pro calling smartwatches in India.

