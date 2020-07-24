Technology News
Oppo to Unveil a Wear OS by Google Smartwatch on July 31: Report

Oppo Watch has Watch VOOC Flash Charge technology that can charge the smartwatch in just 75 minutes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 July 2020 11:25 IST
Oppo Watch has a curved flexible AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch may be headed towards a global launch on July 31
  • It will come with Wear OS by Google
  • Oppo Watch was originally launched in two sizes, 41mm and 46mm

Oppo may be planning a new smartwatch reveal on July 31, this time the wearable will be running on Google's Wear OS, as per a new report. The company released its first smartwatch, simply called the Oppo Watch, in China back in March. It ran on a custom version of Oppo's ColorOS and only recently reached the German market. Notably, the German version of the smartwatch runs Wear OS and as per the new report, this version of the Oppo Watch may be headed to the US or other regions on July 31. As of now, it is unclear whether it will be a different version of the original Oppo Watch or a new smartwatch entirely, the latter seeming unlikely.

As per the report by Engadget, Oppo seems to be planning on launching a smartwatch that runs Wear OS on July 31. The company reportedly shared a promotional GIF showing the design of the smartwatch, which looks identical to the original Oppo Watch. The GIF also states ‘Oppo Watch' at the end with ‘Wear OS by Google' suggesting that it could be launching its original Oppo Watch running on Wear OS for the global market.

Notably, the Oppo Watch has already made its way to Germany featuring Wear OS by Google so this rumoured July 31 launch could be for the US or other regions as well. Earlier this month, it was reported that Oppo plans on launching the Oppo Watch in India along with the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the third week of July, however, the company then revealed that the smartphone will launch in India on July 31. But, it did not share any information on its smartwatch.

Oppo Watch specifications, features

The Oppo Watch features a curved flexible AMOLED display. The 41mmm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320x360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm model packs a larger 1.91-inch display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The Oppo Watch runs a custom version of Oppo's ColorOS. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and there is an Apollo co-processor as well.

The 46mm variant of the Oppo Watch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant is rated 3ATM. It can track a wide range of workouts and also has an AI-based fitness regime feature. There is also sleep monitoring as well as 24x7 heart rate monitoring built-in. The 41mm Oppo Watch comes with a 300mAh battery, while the 46mm model packs a 430mAh battery. Both have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Watch, Google, Wear OS, Wear OS by Google
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
