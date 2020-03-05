Technology News
loading

Oppo Watch Specifications Leaked Ahead of Its Launch Tomorrow, Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC Tipped

Oppo is scheduled to launch Oppo Watch at an event on March 6

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 5 March 2020 22:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Watch Specifications Leaked Ahead of Its Launch Tomorrow, Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC Tipped
Highlights
  • Oppo Watch will have a 1.91-inch curved display
  • It is tipped to sport a Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC
  • Oppo Watch is tipped to have eSIM capabilities

Oppo has been teasing its smartwatch for quite some time now. Thanks to the multiple leaks we know that the company is planning on launching this smartphone alongside the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. The launch event is scheduled to take place on March 6 in China. A few more leaks have surfaced ahead of the launch revealing the internals of the Oppo Watch. Fresh rumours hint that the Oppo Watch will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and an Apollo 3 chip.

A popular tipster from China took to Weibo to claim that the Oppo Smartwatch will sport a curved display measuring 1.91-inches. The tipster has also mentioned that the Oppo Smartwatch will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and it is said to sport an Apollo 3 chip to help improve battery life. The Snapdragon Wear 2500 is an old processor and was launched way back in 2018, so it'll be interesting to see how the Oppo Watch performs. It is already known that the Oppo smartwatch will sport a heart rate monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG). The Oppo Watch will also be water-resistant upto 5 ATM. It is rumoured that the Oppo Watch could be priced at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

Oppo had recently teased a photo of the Oppo Watch which revealed the two colour variants - black and gold. The Watch was sporting a silicone strap in this teaser. The Oppo Watch has two hardware buttons on the side

The Oppo Watch is also said to support voice call functionality and will carry support for an eSIM. A previous leak about the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro hinted at reverse wireless charging functionality on the two devices, it is possible that the upcoming Oppo Watch is capable of charging wirelessly.

Since the launch is expected to take place soon, we won't really have to wait for long to know everything about the Oppo Watch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Watch
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report

Related Stories

Oppo Watch Specifications Leaked Ahead of Its Launch Tomorrow, Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  3. Nokia 5.2 Spotted on Geekbench With Codename 'Captain America'
  4. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  5. Realme Band Arrives in India With Cricket Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring
  6. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  8. Realme 6 Review
  9. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Watch Specifications Leaked Ahead of Its Launch Tomorrow, Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC Tipped
  2. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
  3. Asteroid Bigger Than Burj Khalifa to Fly By Earth on April 29
  4. ACT Stream TV 4K Android-Based Media Streaming Box Now Available on Rental Basis
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Sale Offers
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro RAM + Storage Variants, Colours Options Tipped
  7. Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets a Reparability Score of 3 Out of 10 in iFixit Teardown
  9. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Refresh With Snapdragon 865 SoC Reportedly in Development
  10. iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 May Face Further Delay Thanks to Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.