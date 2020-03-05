Oppo has been teasing its smartwatch for quite some time now. Thanks to the multiple leaks we know that the company is planning on launching this smartphone alongside the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. The launch event is scheduled to take place on March 6 in China. A few more leaks have surfaced ahead of the launch revealing the internals of the Oppo Watch. Fresh rumours hint that the Oppo Watch will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and an Apollo 3 chip.

A popular tipster from China took to Weibo to claim that the Oppo Smartwatch will sport a curved display measuring 1.91-inches. The tipster has also mentioned that the Oppo Smartwatch will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and it is said to sport an Apollo 3 chip to help improve battery life. The Snapdragon Wear 2500 is an old processor and was launched way back in 2018, so it'll be interesting to see how the Oppo Watch performs. It is already known that the Oppo smartwatch will sport a heart rate monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG). The Oppo Watch will also be water-resistant upto 5 ATM. It is rumoured that the Oppo Watch could be priced at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

Oppo had recently teased a photo of the Oppo Watch which revealed the two colour variants - black and gold. The Watch was sporting a silicone strap in this teaser. The Oppo Watch has two hardware buttons on the side

The Oppo Watch is also said to support voice call functionality and will carry support for an eSIM. A previous leak about the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro hinted at reverse wireless charging functionality on the two devices, it is possible that the upcoming Oppo Watch is capable of charging wirelessly.

Since the launch is expected to take place soon, we won't really have to wait for long to know everything about the Oppo Watch.