Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition smartwatch has been teased by the company on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The smartwatch comes with a round dial and a blue strap that has the word ‘Yasuo' on it – the name of one of the legends in one of the most popular games in the world, League of Legends. Oppo is going with this League of Legends theme for its Oppo Watch and the Oppo Find X2 as well. As of now, there are no details about the Oppo Watch RX.

Oppo took to Weibo to share that it will soon unveil a new smartwatch called the Oppo Watch RX that has a round dial and is part of a League of Legends Limited Edition series. The company shared a poster for the smartwatch revealing the design, but without any specifications in terms of specifications, pricing, and availability.

The round dial Oppo Watch RX can be seen with a blue colour dial and a blue strap with the text ‘Yasuo' written on the strap. Yasuo is one of the legends from the multiplayer game League of Legends. Oppo has seemingly worked with game developer Riot Games to make these special edition smartwatches and the smartphone.

The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Watch are also getting this League of Legends limited edition treatment and are already up for pre-orders in China through Oppo's online shop. The Find X2 is called the Oppo Find X2 League of Legends S10 Limited Edition while the Oppo Watch is called Oppo Watch League of Legends Limited Edition. The limited edition Oppo Watch will go on sale from November 1.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing and release date for the Oppo Watch RX. It is also unclear whether it will make its way to India and the rest of the world, or if it will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

This will be the second smartwatch by Oppo, following the Oppo Watch with a rectangular dial and design aesthetic quite similar to the Apple Watch. It was launched in India back in July and comes in 41mm and 46mm variants. The smaller variant is priced at Rs. 14,990 while the larger variant is priced at Rs. 19,990.

