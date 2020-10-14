Technology News
loading

Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition Smartwatch Teased by Company, Comes With a Round Dial

Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition poster does not share any details about the smartwatch.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 October 2020 13:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition Smartwatch Teased by Company, Comes With a Round Dial

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo has seemingly worked with Riot Games for the Oppo Watch RX

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition teased
  • There is no price or release date yet
  • Oppo Watch RX, Oppo Watch, Find X2 are part of limited edition series

Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition smartwatch has been teased by the company on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The smartwatch comes with a round dial and a blue strap that has the word ‘Yasuo' on it – the name of one of the legends in one of the most popular games in the world, League of Legends. Oppo is going with this League of Legends theme for its Oppo Watch and the Oppo Find X2 as well. As of now, there are no details about the Oppo Watch RX.

Oppo took to Weibo to share that it will soon unveil a new smartwatch called the Oppo Watch RX that has a round dial and is part of a League of Legends Limited Edition series. The company shared a poster for the smartwatch revealing the design, but without any specifications in terms of specifications, pricing, and availability.

The round dial Oppo Watch RX can be seen with a blue colour dial and a blue strap with the text ‘Yasuo' written on the strap. Yasuo is one of the legends from the multiplayer game League of Legends. Oppo has seemingly worked with game developer Riot Games to make these special edition smartwatches and the smartphone.

The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Watch are also getting this League of Legends limited edition treatment and are already up for pre-orders in China through Oppo's online shop. The Find X2 is called the Oppo Find X2 League of Legends S10 Limited Edition while the Oppo Watch is called Oppo Watch League of Legends Limited Edition. The limited edition Oppo Watch will go on sale from November 1.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing and release date for the Oppo Watch RX. It is also unclear whether it will make its way to India and the rest of the world, or if it will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

This will be the second smartwatch by Oppo, following the Oppo Watch with a rectangular dial and design aesthetic quite similar to the Apple Watch. It was launched in India back in July and comes in 41mm and 46mm variants. The smaller variant is priced at Rs. 14,990 while the larger variant is priced at Rs. 19,990.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition, Oppo Watch RX
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Firefox 81.0.2 Released to Fix Twitter Issues

Related Stories

Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition Smartwatch Teased by Company, Comes With a Round Dial
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone 12 Pro With HDR Video Recording, LiDAR Sensor Launched in India
  3. iPhone 12 Models Are the Cheapest in These Countries
  4. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  5. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  9. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  10. Oppo Smart TV Set to Launch on October 19
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Launch Draws Mixed Reaction in China
  2. iPhone 12 Models Are the Cheapest in These Countries
  3. NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins, Two Russian Cosmonauts Blast Off to International Space Station
  4. Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition Smartwatch Teased by Company, Comes With a Round Dial
  5. Firefox 81.0.2 Released to Fix Twitter Issues
  6. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Set to Launch in India on October 19
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With Free 3-Month Amazon Prime Membership Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp May Make it Easier to Submit Bug Reports
  9. Poco F1 MIUI 12 Update With September 2020 Patch Rolling Out in India
  10. Huawei Said to Be in Talks to Sell Parts of Its Honor Smartphone Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com